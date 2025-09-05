LAW ENFORCEMENT SHOWS UP IN FULL FORCE FOR DONLON & PETERPAUL IN LATEST TV AD

On the heels of their New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association endorsement, Monmouth County law enforcement highlights how Team Monmouth shows up for the community and make the case to re-elect Democrats this November

Team Monmouth’s Assemblywomen Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. have released a new TV ad featuring members of local law enforcement from across Monmouth County entitled “Show Up.” This ad spotlights real issues that matter: tax relief, public safety, and authentic leadership focused on providing opportunities for working families.

The ad opens with the law enforcement officers reminding voters that Election Day is coming up this November.

“You know what time it is? Can’t be. Again? It’s time to vote. For both Margie and Luanne,” the officers say.

The ad emphasizes the results that have been delivered for families, noting that “we’re finally getting real property tax relief” and that “my mother-in-law’s gonna get 50 percent back on property taxes” – a direct nod to the impact Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul are making for homeowners, renters, and seniors through programs such as StayNJ and ANCHOR.

The ad closes with the officers planning to vote for Team Monmouth: “Trust me. Trust us. That’s why I’m voting. I’m voting…Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul for Assembly.”

Watch the full ad HERE.

Transcript:

“You know what time it is? Can’t be. Again? It’s time to vote. For both Margie and Luanne. They show up for us. Luanne’s the best. Love Margie. We’re finally getting real property tax relief.

Renters are getting help too. My mother-in-law’s gonna get 50 percent back on property taxes. (beep). Yeah I love my mother-in-law! They’re working with Vin Gopal to help keep us safe. Luanne was a prosecutor and a judge. She’s one of us. And Margie’s a doc. Not a typical politician. Those ads talking [Beep] about Margie and Luanne. They’re full of it. I don’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. Or can’t stand either party. Trust me. Trust us. That’s why I’m voting. I’m voting…Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul for Assembly.”

Assemblywomen Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., first elected in 2023, represent Legislative District 11, which encompasses 19 towns in Monmouth County: Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls. They were elected in 2023 with a six-point victory against their incumbent Republican opponents.

Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health Committee and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee. Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., a practicing attorney, serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture Committee, Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee, and the Aging & Human Services Committee. Both are seeking re-election to continue serving the residents of District 11.