Cardinals of St. John Fisher University Beat FDU Devils 21-0

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The Devils of Fairleigh Dickinson University hosted the Cardinals of St. John Fisher of New York in a non-conference NCAA Division III football game on September 6. It was opening day for both programs with the Cardinals taking the 21-0 win, the first shutout for FDU since 2023.

St. John Fisher, which has a new head coach this season in Ed Raby, Jr., had a great start on their opening drive. The Cardinals faced a fourth and two at the FDU 19 and went for the first down. Devils defense stepped up and stopped Camden Chance from getting the first down.

Matthew Yascko, sophomore quarterback for FDU, had his first start as a Devil. It was three and out for the Devils on their opening possession, however, St. John Fisher turned the ball over after Chance fumbled on a 13-yard run. FDU recovered on their own 30-yard line.

Yascko dropped back in the pocket looking to connect on a short pass, but was intercepted by Matthew Bennett, sophomore defensive back for the Cardinals. St. John Fisher took over at the FDU 47, and after a couple of short gains on the ground, Ryan Whitney, junior quarterback, found Jaylen Brantley for a big 38-yard catch and run to the Devils two-yard line.

The Devils defense really stepped up at this point in the game. Whitney threw two incomplete passes and then attempted a run, but was stuffed at the line. St. John Fisher attempted a 17-yard field goal, and thenDominik Greco kicked it wide right.

That was all in the first quarter, however, FDU imploded in the second quarter as St. John Fisher scored all of their 21 points in less than nine minutes. Senior running back Deante Hall, on a fourth and one, ran 39 yards for the touchdown. Whitney then completed a pass to sophomore Shawn Watson for a 33-yard touchdown. The next Cardinal touchdown occurred 31 seconds later. Timothy Vanderbrink, junior safety, picked up an FDU fumble and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown.

Hall finished the game with a career-high 104-rushing yards on 14 carries. It was also the first touchdown he has scored during his college career. The interception by Bennett was also the first in his career, as was the fumble recovery by Clark and the touchdown catch by Watson.

Whitney completed 11 passes for a game-high 188 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, the Cardinals were led by Timothy Vanderbrink who had nine tackles.

FDU didn’t score, but had some bright spots. Yascko completed 18 of 27 passes for 113 yards with the one inception. Kwanir Edwards, junior running back, had 144 yards on 19 carries. Jeremiah Williams, freshman, had 55-rushing yards on 10 touches.

Defensively, Terry Andrike, Jr., and Patrick LePoidevin each had eight tackles. Navir Gandy, a sophomore who attended Monmouth Regional High School, played the entire game for FDU as a defensive back.

FDU will travel to Lebanon Valley next week and face their first MAC opponent of the season with a noon kick-off.

St. John Fisher will host St. Lawrence on September 13 at noon.

