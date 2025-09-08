Monmouth Arts Presents Monmouth Beach Rising by Artist Allison Hunter

A Multimedia Art Installation on Climate Resilience

Monmouth Beach – Monmouth Arts is proud to present Monmouth Beach Rising, a free temporary multimedia art installation by photographer and video artist Allison Hunter, at the Monmouth Beach Cultural Center (128 Ocean Avenue) on Friday, October 3, 5:30–9:00 PM, and Saturday, October 4, 5:30–9:00 PM (rain dates October 17–18).

On October 3, the evening will begin with a reception at 5:30 PM at the Cultural Center, followed by a panel discussion at 6:00 PM on climate resilience and coastal flooding. Moderated by Joe Barris, Director of Monmouth County Planning & Community Services, the discussion will include featured speakers Tom Herrington (Urban Coast Institute, Monmouth University), Tim Somers (Mayor, Borough of Monmouth Beach), and Danielle McColloch (Executive Director, American Littoral Society). Immediately afterward, Hunter will introduce Monmouth Beach Rising, and guests will move outdoors to experience the installation together.

Monmouth Beach Rising will also be on view on Saturday, October 4, from 5:30–9:00 PM, with Allison Hunter on hand to answer questions from visitors and provide additional insight into her work.

The installation uses looping video projections and soundscapes recorded over two years along the Bay Area coastline to immerse audiences in the fragility and power of coastal environments. By blending art, science, and lived experience, Hunter invites the public to reflect on the realities of sea-level rise and the urgent need for resilience in coastal communities.

In addition, visitors can view the concurrent exhibition Sidereal: Again, to Navigate by Stars by sculptor and multimedia artist Kimberly Callas, on display at the Monmouth Beach Cultural Center from September 21–October 19, 2025. Callas’s sculptures, drawings, and 3D-printed reliefs explore the body’s relationship with the ocean and cosmos, offering a poetic complement to Hunter’s installation. A closing reception for Callas will be held on October 17, 5:30–7:30 PM.

This installation is presented as part of the Community-Based Art Grant Program, which addresses the need to involve and inform the public about the coastal hazards they face and the actions they can take to reduce their risk. Community-based organizations along New Jersey’s coast were selected through a 2020 Notice of Funding Availability and partnered with artists chosen through a Call for Artists. Together, they are creating original, site-specific works and community events that spark awareness and dialogue on climate resilience.

The program partners the New Jersey Coastal Management Program (CMP) with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (Arts Council) and is supported, in part, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Coastal Zone Management Act (CZMA) Enhancement Program.

Together, Monmouth Beach Rising and Sidereal create a powerful dialogue about our place within oceanic and cosmic systems — and the urgent necessity of reimagining resilience in the face of rising seas.

About Allison Hunter

Allison Hunter is a photographer and multimedia artist whose work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. Known for her immersive installations, Hunter often incorporates video, sound, and photography to explore ecological and social themes. Her work is included in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; the Center for Photography at Woodstock; and the University of Albany’s Art Museum, among others.

About Monmouth Arts

For over 50 years, Monmouth Arts has supported and celebrated the arts in Monmouth County by providing programs, services, and advocacy that enrich the community. Learn more at www.monmoutharts.org.