Connor Shaw Gets Two As Spartans Win 4-1

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

Ocean Township High School junior forward, Connor Shaw, scored half of the Spartans goals in the 4-1 win over Wall Township on September 8. Ocean hosted the Shore Conference A Central game, which featured both teams going into the contest undefeated.

The first half had both teams scoring only a single goal. It was the second half where the Spartans demonstrated their speed, balls skills and passing. Ocean scored three second-half goals and easily won the game 4-1 and improved to 3-0.

Leading the Spartans was junior Connor Shaw, who scored two goals and had one assist. This is the first time in four years that Cosentino has been playing on the varsity. According to head coach John Terlecsky, Cosentino had played for an academy team which had rules that he couldn’t play for his high school club. “A lot of players that are on club teams come out in their last year of high school to play on their school team,” said Terlecsky.

Senior Brandon Cosentin also had a goal and assists as did junior Nic Critelli.

Currently, Ocean sits on top in the A-Central division. They are followed by Mansaquan at 2-0, Middletown South 2-0, Shore Regional 2-1, St. John Vianney 1-1-1, Wall Township 1-1, and Middletown North 0-2.

The Spartans have outscored their opponents 12-2 in the first three games. Only one team in the entire Shore Conference has scored more goals; Jackson Township has 16 goals and is 4-0 in the B-South division.

Ocean had an 8-to-4 shot advantage on Wall Township. In the goal for the Spartans was Matthew Makower, junior, who had three saves.

Jackson Township will be the next opponent for the Spartans. They will face off on Wednesday, September 10, in the Shore Conference Tournament, Group 5 pool play.

