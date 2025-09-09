Family Addiction Network September Meeting Sept. 16th

Join us Tuesday Sept 16th from 7-8:30pm West Long Branch Community Center. For Recovery Month, we are pleased to welcome Jamie Munson to share her story of loss, recovery and hope! Jamie grew up in Long Branch, raised with love by two amazing parents alongside her older sister. But life took a heartbreaking turn—her sister, after years of struggling with addiction, passed away from an overdose four years ago. In the midst of grief and another traumatic event, Jamie turned to alcohol as a way to cope. What started long before her sister’s passing grew into a dangerous cycle. On 6/6/24, Jamie made a life-changing decision: she entered inpatient treatment and spent 80 days rebuilding herself. Since then, she’s discovered something powerful—her purpose. Recovery wasn’t easy. It meant walking away from a 26-year career and making radical changes. But what she’s built on the other side is extraordinary: a stronger connection with her husband, her two boys, and most importantly, herself. Now, Jamie shares her story to help others: “I want my sobriety to have purpose. I want families living with addiction to know they’re not alone. I want people struggling to understand both the challenges and the incredible rewards of recovery.” Jamie’s story is one of resilience, transformation, and hope.