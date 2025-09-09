Ocean Coach John Terlecsky Reaches The 100-Club

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Athletes and coaches all have expectations and goals while pursuing their chosen sport. Majority of the time the focus is on the athletes, but today we are celebrating Ocean Township High School boys’ varsity soccer coach, John Terecsky.

Just two games into the 2025 season, the Spartans hosted Red Bank Regional on September 6, and beat the Bucs 4-1. With the win, Ocean Township improved to 2-0 on the season, but it was also a big milestone for Terecsky. That victory moved him into the elite status of 100-carrer wins as a head coach.

“I am in the start of my ninth year as head coach,” said Terlecsky. He added that before he took over the program he started as an assistant coach in 2001 to his mentor head coach Tom Reilly. “When I decided to be a teacher at TCNJ many years ago, I had hopes of coaching both varsity soccer and varsity basketball, and I’m thankful to have accomplished those dreams at my alma mater, Ocean Township High School.”

Over the past nine years, Terlecsky has a record of 101-47-13. The Spartans beat Wall Township 4-1 on September 8, giving him his 101st win. Under his leadership the Spartans have won the 2017 and 2018 B-North Public School Championships, 2018 Shore Conference Champs, 2018 Central Jersey NJSIAA Group 3 Champions and the 2018 NJSIAA Group 3 Champs.

“The 2018 Group 3 state championship versus Millburn will be a hard memory to surpass. Even though we may have had more exciting wins against Holmdel and CBA in the Shore Conference Tournament simi and finals that year, culminating with a group title, only the second time in school history and willing all four possible titles that year was surreal,” said Terlecsky. He added that the Big Red spirit of Ocean was in full swing that night as four busses were filled with students fans going to Kean University to watch and support the team.

When he was asked about his most memorable team or player over his nine years, it all goes back to 2018. “That team is in rarefied air, so I try not to compare other teams or years, but they are certainly the program’s benchmark,” added Terlecsky. That squad finished the year with a very impressive 21-3-1 record. Those three losses were 3-2 to Manasquan, 3-2 to CBA (who they later beat in the SCT) and 2-0 loss to Wall. “We ask all Spartans to play for the shield and leave it on the pitch, so I appreciate all our players who continue our legacy. There’s been too many players to name that have accrued the torch and bring pride to our storied program.”

All coaches have that “what if” game. Where they could have made a different call or decision. “I’ve certainly made coaching mistakes that keep me up at night, or things that bother me in the off-season. Last year, it was the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals at Colts Neck, which eats away at me because we were right there, with a chance to get back to the championships,” said Terlecsky. He also added that a moment he wished never happed was when Danny Abrams suffered an ACL injury during his junior year. “We were number four in the Shore, and Danny anchored our defense with character and grit. The silver lining is that he recovered and played every match during his senior year, that was special itself.”

When asked to reflect upon his career as the Spartans head coach, Terlecsky goes back to his early start. “Whenever I consider the history of Ocean soccer, it starts with the legendary Coach Reilly, who for 33 seasons led the Spartans and earned over 400 wins. To have played for him, the highlight being our school’s first Shore Conference Tournament title in 1994, it brings all of this full-circle,” said Terlecsky. He stated that for the past seven years his Assistant Coach Franze, also played for Reilly, and as a freshman for Terlecsky. “That makes me feel old, so we have continued our culture of tradition and excellence for a long time. I’m proud of our role in that.”

Terlecsky was also the head coach of the Spartans boys basketball team. He spent six years as the assistant coach and six as head coach. During that time his teams accomplished 150 wins. “Having cohesive coaching staffs and an administration who cares about sports have made the difference, When people are pulling the rope the same way, special things can happen in Big Red Country,” Terecsky said.