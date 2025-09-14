Local Obituaries

Former County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, 89 of Colts Neck, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 28th.

Mrs. Burry was born in New York City, attended public schools and Wagner College, graduating Cum Laude with a B.A. Degree in Political Science & History. She was elected to the National History Fraternity and in 2005 was granted the Wagner College Fellow in Political Science.

Mrs. Burry began her public service as a councilwoman in Matawan Borough. After moving to Colts Neck, she served as Committeewoman, Deputy Mayor, and Mayor, making her mark in historic preservation and open space conservation. Mrs. Burry negotiated the purchase of the Montrose schoolhouse, the only publicly owned one-room schoolhouse in Colts Neck. This was accomplished at the cost of $1 from the township’s former Historical Society.

Elected to the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders in November 2005, she was reelected in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2017 and reelected to the Board of County Commissioners in 2020. She served as the first woman Director in 2008 and again in 2010, 2014 and 2017. She was the liaison to the Board of Elections, Planning Board, Agricultural Board, and Consumer Affairs.

Mrs. Burry was appointed to the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Planning Authority serving as Vice Chair and to the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority, where she chaired the Veterans Affairs Sub-Committee and served on the Real Estate Sub-Committee. She was appointed by the Commissioner of the Interior, to the Fort Hancock 21st Century Advisory Committee for the National Park Service.

Mrs. Burry received many awards including the Marine Corps League Distinguished Citizen, the Sheriff ’s Officers Fraternal Order of Police Person of the Year, the Historical Association’s Person of the Year, the Latino American Association’s Outstanding Community Member and won the Eastern Monmouth Chamber of Commerce Spinnaker Award for Public Service.

She was awarded the 2017 Silver Gull Award’s Presidential Award, as well as, the 2017 NJ Women of Achievement Award from the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs; the Monmouth Council Boy Scouts of America (BSA) “Good Scout” Award in 2019 for her leadership and commitment to service at the 20th Annual Good Scouts of Western Monmouth; the Township of Ocean Historical Museum – History Champion Award in 2019; the Brookdale Community College’s Wilbur Ray Community Service Award in April 2020 for exceptional commitment to the community; and the Community Public Servants Award from the Vin Gopal Civic Association in May 2022.

Additionally, Commissioner Burry received the Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award and was Grand Marshal of the Open Space Pace Parade and she received the first Count Basie Vanguard Award for lifetime devotion to the Arts. In 2015, she received the first M. Claire French Award, recognizing her leadership in Historical Preservation and in 2016, the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore honored her as a Women of Distinction.

Recently brought to fruition a joint effort by the Vocational Schools, National Park System, and the Freeholders to reconstruct Buildings 23 and 56 on Fort Hancock for the Marine Academy of Science and Technology.

Working in a collaborative effort with the Soldier On organization she found a home for homeless veterans of Monmouth County that opened in November 2021. In May 2023, a Veterans Community Wing was named for Commissioner Burry.

Lillian was in business for more than 40 years as owner and broker of record of Colts Neck Realty. Married to Donald, a retired Captain from the Coast Guard, they have one daughter and two grandchildren.

Lillian is pre-deceased by her parents, Luigi Beneforti and Rina Beneforti (nee Scotto).

She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Donald L. Burry; her daughter, Lenore Manicioto and her husband Robert Burns of Atlantic Highlands; her sister Alba DiBello and her husband Patrick of Shrewsbury; her grandchildren Stephanie Manicioto and her partner James, Vito Manicioto and his wife Pamela; and great-grandchildren Luca, Lorenzo and Rocco.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 8 from 4pm – 8pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 9 at 11am at Colts Neck Reformed Church, 139 Rt 537, Colts Neck. Burial will follow at Atlantic Cemetery, Colts Neck.

In lieu of flowers, at the family’s request donations can be made to Colts Neck Reformed Church.

Nancy Zurat Faye, 76, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 11.

Born in Pottsville, PA, Nancy was the beloved daughter of the late Alma (Kusilavage) and John Zurat. As the daughter of a coal miner, Nancy grew up with humble beginnings in Minersville. Her childhood was shaped by simplicity and resilience – she often recounted taking baths in a wooden tub and using an outhouse, memories that became symbols of the strength and work ethic that would define her life.

At the age of 10, Nancy’s family moved to Oceanport, NJ, when her father found better employment. She attended Wolf Hill Elementary School – the same school her granddaughter would later attend – and graduated from Shore Regional High School, where she met the love of her life, Robert “Bobby” Faye. The two married soon after graduation and began building a life and family together.

As newlyweds, Nancy and Bobby moved into the family homestead in West End, Long Branch, where they welcomed their only child, Kristine. Through sacrifice and determination, Nancy worked tirelessly to support her family. In the early years, she waitressed evenings and weekends at Siriani’s Friendly Café, where the owners and staff became a second family, offering friendship, love, and even babysitting help when needed.

Nancy’s career evolved over the years as she took on a variety of roles. She worked for Progressive Life Insurance in Red Bank and later for the Asbury Park Press as a keypunch operator – where she first discovered her knack for computers. She brought those skills to Middletown North High School, assisting with student scheduling and technology needs.

When her husband started his own business, Robert K. Faye, Inc. Plumbing and Heating, Nancy managed the books and helped run the office. Later, she worked as an executive assistant for the City of Long Branch Sewerage Authority, where she remained until her retirement – transitioning into her most cherished role: Grandma.

Nancy was deeply committed to community service. While her husband served as a volunteer fireman and fire chief for the Long Branch Fire Department, Nancy was an active and proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She especially loved marching in parades with her fellow Auxiliary members, many of whom became lifelong friends.

She found great joy in traveling and exploring new places – from tropical vacations in Jamaica and Bermuda to family trips to Disney World and cruises to exotic destinations. But no place brought her more happiness than home, surrounded by the people she loved.

Above all, Nancy cherished her family. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and an adoring grandmother. Her bond with her granddaughter, Madison, was incredibly special and remained unbreakable until the very end. She also shared a close relationship with her daughter Kristine’s friends, earning the affectionate nickname “Momma Faye” – a name that reflected the warmth, wisdom, and kindness she shared with everyone she met.

Nancy is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her devoted husband of more than 50 years, Robert Faye; her daughter Kristine Faye of Long Branch; her beloved granddaughter Madison Faye McGeddy; her sister Gloria Lukaszek; and many loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 14, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, September 15, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 101 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch. A committal service will follow on Wednesday, September 17, at 10:30 AM at Woodbine Cemetery & Mausoleum, Oceanport.

George Robins, aged 97, passed away on September 6, 2025, in Tinton Falls, NJ. Born on February 1, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY, George dedicated himself to a life marked by hard work and a profound commitment to his family.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from January 1946 to December 1947, a period during which he contributed to post-World War II efforts. After his military service, George pursued an education at Panzer College of Physical Education, which laid the groundwork for a diverse professional life. He owned a dry cleaning business before spending two decades as a tractor-trailer driver. Not one to settle into quiet retirement, George continued working, delivering cars for Enterprise Rental Car until he retired at the age of 90.

George was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend, known for his kind, calm, and pleasant demeanor. He is survived by his son, Scott Robins and wife Marie; daughter, Gale Hussey and husband George; stepsons, Jeff Isler and wife Patricia, and Todd Isler and wife Christine; grandchildren, Janette Banas and husband Jeff, Alexis Zarro and husband Chris, Jackie O’Toole and husband Chris, Rachael Hudgins, Robert Isler, and great-grandson, Lucas Zarro, and many nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Robins and Anna Kasen Robins; brother, David Robins; first wife, Janet Monder Robins; and second wife, Ina Robins.

A grave-side service will be held at Beth David Memorial Park, Beth David Road, Kenilworth, NJ, on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 1:00 pm. The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisting the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland NJ 07068

Ilene B. Skolnik, of Oceanport, NJ, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and dedicated educator, passed away peacefully at her home on September 8, 2025, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. She was 84.

Born on August 13, 1941, in Newark, NJ, Ilene was the daughter of Rosa and Julius Barr. A lifelong learner, she was a highly accomplished student, graduating from Irvington High School. Her passion for French culture led her to study at the Sorbonne in Paris during her junior year of college, an experience that shaped her lifelong love for travel. She completed her bachelor’s degree in English from George Washington University and earned a Ph.D. in Education from Rutgers University in 1993.

Ilene’s career was defined by her passion for inspiring others. She taught Senior Honors English at Middletown High School South, where she organized student trips to Broadway and Europe. Later, she became an Assistant Superintendent for the Lacey Township School District. She continued to shape the lives of future teachers as an adjunct professor at Rutgers and Monmouth University.

A devoted wife and mother, Ilene married her loving husband, Robert Skolnik, on June 13, 1964. The couple settled in Oceanport in 1969, where they raised their two daughters. In her retirement, Ilene was a loving grandmother, a dedicated volunteer for the SPCA and local soup kitchen, and a perpetual student who enjoyed taking violin lessons and attending continuing education classes. An avid cook, she hosted holiday dinners and family gatherings with her signature French-inspired flair.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Robert; her daughters Dr. Sharin Skolnik and Dr. Julie Isaacson and son-in-law Ken Isaacson; and her grandsons Zachary and Alexander Isaacson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ilene’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Service was at Congregation Brothers Of Israel Cemetery, North Linden Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ 07764