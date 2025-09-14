Local Obituaries

Free Rabies Clinic, October 4th, in Long BranchSeptember 13, 2025
Former County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, 89 of Colts Neck, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 28th.
Mrs. Burry was born in New York City, attended public schools and Wagner College, graduating Cum Laude with a B.A. Degree in Political Science & History. She was elected to the National History Fraternity and in 2005 was granted the Wagner College Fellow in Political Science.
Mrs. Burry began her public service as a councilwoman in Matawan Borough. After moving to Colts Neck, she served as Committeewoman, Deputy Mayor, and Mayor, making her mark in historic preservation and open space conservation. Mrs. Burry negotiated the purchase of the Montrose schoolhouse, the only publicly owned one-room schoolhouse in Colts Neck. This was accomplished at the cost of $1 from the township’s former Historical Society.
Elected to the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders in November 2005, she was reelected in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2017 and reelected to the Board of County Commissioners in 2020. She served as the first woman Director in 2008 and again in 2010, 2014 and 2017. She was the liaison to the Board of Elections, Planning Board, Agricultural Board, and Consumer Affairs.
Mrs. Burry was appointed to the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Planning Authority serving as Vice Chair and to the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority, where she chaired the Veterans Affairs Sub-Committee and served on the Real Estate Sub-Committee. She was appointed by the Commissioner of the Interior, to the Fort Hancock 21st Century Advisory Committee for the National Park Service.
Mrs. Burry received many awards including the Marine Corps League Distinguished Citizen, the Sheriff ’s Officers Fraternal Order of Police Person of the Year, the Historical Association’s Person of the Year, the Latino American Association’s Outstanding Community Member and won the Eastern Monmouth Chamber of Commerce Spinnaker Award for Public Service.
She was awarded the 2017 Silver Gull Award’s Presidential Award, as well as, the 2017 NJ Women of Achievement Award from the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs; the Monmouth Council Boy Scouts of America (BSA) “Good Scout” Award in 2019 for her leadership and commitment to service at the 20th Annual Good Scouts of Western Monmouth; the Township of Ocean Historical Museum – History Champion Award in 2019; the Brookdale Community College’s Wilbur Ray Community Service Award in April 2020 for exceptional commitment to the community; and the Community Public Servants Award from the Vin Gopal Civic Association in May 2022.
Additionally, Commissioner Burry received the Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award and was Grand Marshal of the Open Space Pace Parade and she received the first Count Basie Vanguard Award for lifetime devotion to the Arts. In 2015, she received the first M. Claire French Award, recognizing her leadership in Historical Preservation and in 2016, the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore honored her as a Women of Distinction.
Recently brought to fruition a joint effort by the Vocational Schools, National Park System, and the Freeholders to reconstruct Buildings 23 and 56 on Fort Hancock for the Marine Academy of Science and Technology.
Working in a collaborative effort with the Soldier On organization she found a home for homeless veterans of Monmouth County that opened in November 2021. In May 2023, a Veterans Community Wing was named for Commissioner Burry.
Lillian was in business for more than 40 years as owner and broker of record of Colts Neck Realty. Married to Donald, a retired Captain from the Coast Guard, they have one daughter and two grandchildren.
Lillian is pre-deceased by her parents, Luigi Beneforti and Rina Beneforti (nee Scotto).
She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Donald L. Burry; her daughter, Lenore Manicioto and her husband Robert Burns of Atlantic Highlands; her sister Alba DiBello and her husband Patrick of Shrewsbury; her grandchildren Stephanie Manicioto and her partner James, Vito Manicioto and his wife Pamela; and great-grandchildren Luca, Lorenzo and Rocco.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 8 from 4pm – 8pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 9 at 11am at Colts Neck Reformed Church, 139 Rt 537, Colts Neck. Burial will follow at Atlantic Cemetery, Colts Neck.
In lieu of flowers, at the family’s request donations can be made to Colts Neck Reformed Church.
Nancy Zurat Faye, 76, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 11.
Born in Pottsville, PA, Nancy was the beloved daughter of the late Alma (Kusilavage) and John Zurat. As the daughter of a coal miner, Nancy grew up with humble beginnings in Minersville. Her childhood was shaped by simplicity and resilience – she often recounted taking baths in a wooden tub and using an outhouse, memories that became symbols of the strength and work ethic that would define her life.
At the age of 10, Nancy’s family moved to Oceanport, NJ, when her father found better employment. She attended Wolf Hill Elementary School – the same school her granddaughter would later attend – and graduated from Shore Regional High School, where she met the love of her life, Robert “Bobby” Faye. The two married soon after graduation and began building a life and family together.
As newlyweds, Nancy and Bobby moved into the family homestead in West End, Long Branch, where they welcomed their only child, Kristine. Through sacrifice and determination, Nancy worked tirelessly to support her family. In the early years, she waitressed evenings and weekends at Siriani’s Friendly Café, where the owners and staff became a second family, offering friendship, love, and even babysitting help when needed.
Nancy’s career evolved over the years as she took on a variety of roles. She worked for Progressive Life Insurance in Red Bank and later for the Asbury Park Press as a keypunch operator – where she first discovered her knack for computers. She brought those skills to Middletown North High School, assisting with student scheduling and technology needs.
When her husband started his own business, Robert K. Faye, Inc. Plumbing and Heating, Nancy managed the books and helped run the office. Later, she worked as an executive assistant for the City of Long Branch Sewerage Authority, where she remained until her retirement – transitioning into her most cherished role: Grandma.
Nancy was deeply committed to community service. While her husband served as a volunteer fireman and fire chief for the Long Branch Fire Department, Nancy was an active and proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She especially loved marching in parades with her fellow Auxiliary members, many of whom became lifelong friends.
She found great joy in traveling and exploring new places – from tropical vacations in Jamaica and Bermuda to family trips to Disney World and cruises to exotic destinations. But no place brought her more happiness than home, surrounded by the people she loved.
Above all, Nancy cherished her family. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and an adoring grandmother. Her bond with her granddaughter, Madison, was incredibly special and remained unbreakable until the very end. She also shared a close relationship with her daughter Kristine’s friends, earning the affectionate nickname “Momma Faye” – a name that reflected the warmth, wisdom, and kindness she shared with everyone she met.
Nancy is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her devoted husband of more than 50 years, Robert Faye; her daughter Kristine Faye of Long Branch; her beloved granddaughter Madison Faye McGeddy; her sister Gloria Lukaszek; and many loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 14, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, September 15, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 101 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch. A committal service will follow on Wednesday, September 17, at 10:30 AM at Woodbine Cemetery & Mausoleum, Oceanport.
For messages of condolence or to share a favorite memory of Nancy, please visit her tribute page at www.Woolley-Boglioli.com.
George Robins, aged 97, passed away on September 6, 2025, in Tinton Falls, NJ. Born on February 1, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY, George dedicated himself to a life marked by hard work and a profound commitment to his family.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from January 1946 to December 1947, a period during which he contributed to post-World War II efforts. After his military service, George pursued an education at Panzer College of Physical Education, which laid the groundwork for a diverse professional life. He owned a dry cleaning business before spending two decades as a tractor-trailer driver. Not one to settle into quiet retirement, George continued working, delivering cars for Enterprise Rental Car until he retired at the age of 90.
George was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend, known for his kind, calm, and pleasant demeanor. He is survived by his son, Scott Robins and wife Marie; daughter, Gale Hussey and husband George; stepsons, Jeff Isler and wife Patricia, and Todd Isler and wife Christine; grandchildren, Janette Banas and husband Jeff, Alexis Zarro and husband Chris, Jackie O’Toole and husband Chris, Rachael Hudgins, Robert Isler, and great-grandson, Lucas Zarro, and many nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Robins and Anna Kasen Robins; brother, David Robins; first wife, Janet Monder Robins; and second wife, Ina Robins.
A grave-side service will be held at Beth David Memorial Park, Beth David Road, Kenilworth, NJ, on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 1:00 pm. The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisting the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland NJ 07068
Web: http://www.alznj.org, honoring George’s compassionate spirit. The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Robins, please visit our floral store.
Ilene B. Skolnik, of Oceanport, NJ, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and dedicated educator, passed away peacefully at her home on September 8, 2025, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. She was 84.
Born on August 13, 1941, in Newark, NJ, Ilene was the daughter of Rosa and Julius Barr. A lifelong learner, she was a highly accomplished student, graduating from Irvington High School. Her passion for French culture led her to study at the Sorbonne in Paris during her junior year of college, an experience that shaped her lifelong love for travel. She completed her bachelor’s degree in English from George Washington University and earned a Ph.D. in Education from Rutgers University in 1993.
Ilene’s career was defined by her passion for inspiring others. She taught Senior Honors English at Middletown High School South, where she organized student trips to Broadway and Europe. Later, she became an Assistant Superintendent for the Lacey Township School District. She continued to shape the lives of future teachers as an adjunct professor at Rutgers and Monmouth University.
A devoted wife and mother, Ilene married her loving husband, Robert Skolnik, on June 13, 1964. The couple settled in Oceanport in 1969, where they raised their two daughters. In her retirement, Ilene was a loving grandmother, a dedicated volunteer for the SPCA and local soup kitchen, and a perpetual student who enjoyed taking violin lessons and attending continuing education classes. An avid cook, she hosted holiday dinners and family gatherings with her signature French-inspired flair.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Robert; her daughters Dr. Sharin Skolnik and Dr. Julie Isaacson and son-in-law Ken Isaacson; and her grandsons Zachary and Alexander Isaacson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ilene’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Joan Theresa Ferrin (née Michalek Delvecchio), affectionately known as Joanie, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2025, in Oceanport, New Jersey, at the age of 90. Born in Newark, NJ, Joan was a lifelong resident of New Jersey who touched many lives with her vivacious and welcoming personality.
Joan attended Barringer High School in Newark and briefly worked for The Prudential in Newark. She was an enthusiastic participant in her community, known for her tenure as a Ping Pong Champion at White Sands Beach Club and for her many years calling Bingo for a Jewish organization in Asbury Park. Joan was a dedicated sports fan, particularly of the NY Giants and the Yankees, and enjoyed hosting lively gatherings on Sundays to watch Giants football. Her love for sports was complemented by her passion for old movies from the 40s and 50s, and game shows like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
Joan’s life was marked by her devotion to her family and her ability to make lasting friendships. She is survived by her sons, Anthony and his wife Ilisa and Johnny; her son-in-law, John Sweeney; her grandchildren, Robert Ferrin, Michael Sweeney, Luke Sweeney, Jack Sweeney and Grace Sweeney; and her great grandchildren Cayla and Ari. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ferrin, mother, Lucille Delvecchio, father, Vito Delvecchio, brothers, Steven and Angelo, and her beloved daughter, Lucy Sweeney.
A memorial gathering will be held at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740, on Tuesday, September 16th from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at 7:30 PM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Shore Players, 132 State Route 36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764, with checks noted for “The Lucy Sweeney Education Foundation,” in honor of her daughter Lucy.
Joan’s legacy of love, laughter, and community will be cherished and remembered by all who knew her.
The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joan Theresa Ferrin, please visit Damiano floral store.
Michael Gary Garofalo of Eatontown, NJ, passed away on September 7, 2025, at the age of 51. Born on August 27, 1974, in Long Branch, NJ, Michael was a lifelong resident of Eatontown.
Michael dedicated 15 years to his successful business, APM Landscaping Company, which he owned and operated with pride. Prior to this, he spent a decade as an Ironworker with Local 580 in New York, showcasing his strength and dedication to craftsmanship.
A devoted father, son, brother, and friend, Michael was known for his kindness and the laughter he brought to every gathering. His hobbies included boating, fishing, and exploring new restaurants with his children, who were the center of his universe and his greatest source of pride. Michael was always present, supporting his loved ones in all their endeavors.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Samantha; son, Michael Jr; grandson, Antonio; mother, Joan Angarola; siblings, Anthony Garofalo and his wife Nicole, Denise Attisani and her husband Charles, and Anthony Angarola; and several nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his fathers, Gary Garofalo and Anthony Angarola.
Michael’s legacy of love, strength, and kindness will forever be cherished by those who knew him. His family and friends will miss him deeply, and his memory will continue to inspire those he leaves behind.
Visitation was held Thursday, September 11, at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial will held on Friday, September12, 2025 at 10:30 am at St. Dorothea’s RC Church, 240 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ Entombment will be in Woodbine Mausoleum.
The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Gary Garofalo, please visit Damianofloral store.
Lorraine J. Brister, affectionately known as Lorrie, passed away on September 7, 2025, at the age of 88, in Wall Township, NJ. Born on September 6, 1937, in Long Branch, NJ, she was the daughter of Daniel Sharp and Wilma Hendricksen Sharp.
Lorrie is survived by her loving family, including her daughter, Suzan Toscano; granddaughter, Anna Toscano; son, Richard Brister; granddaughters, Melissa and Samantha Brister; nephew, Steven Barron; and niece, Kris Barron. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Sharp; mother, Wilma Hendricksen Sharp; brother, Daniel Sharp; and sister, Brenda Sharp Barron.
An avid artist, Lorrie found joy and tranquility in drawing, as well as collecting sea shells from Sandy Hook and creating landscape scenes on them with her mother. Both hobbies brought her immense personal satisfaction and also enriched the lives of those around her with her beautiful creations.
In accordance with her wishes, services will be private. The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisting the family during this difficult time. Lorrie’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
Joseph Edward Hussey, 82, of Long Branch, NJ, passed away on September 5, 2025, in his hometown, the same place where his life began on October 10, 1942. Joe, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, will be remembered for his quick wit, boundless humor, and the laughter he brought to every gathering as a true family jokester.
He served honorably in the New Jersey National Guard. He was passionate about collecting stamps, and his keen interest in history and science inspired many spirited conversations at home. He worked at Fort Monmouth for 25 years with most of his career in Night Vision. Joe made life a little sweeter for his family and friends with over 30 years of homemade pizza parties and his legendary candy store in the basement. The sparkle of his Christmas decorations, especially his iconic Santa and 8 reindeer on the house roof, became a cherished seasonal tradition for all who knew him.
Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan C. Hussey; his son Joseph P. Hussey; his daughter Sandy J. Hussey and her fiancé Patrick Hendrickson; his grandson Joey Hussey Carlson and his partner Alyssa Hargreaves; his sister Maryann Hussey; and several nieces and nephews.
At Joe’s request, no services will be held. His legacy of laughter and love will live on in his family’s hearts and through every shared laugh and slice of pizza.
The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph E. Hussey, please visit our floral store.
Thomas “Tommie” Allen Boykin, III., age 56, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Tommie was born on May 7, 1969 in Neptune, NJ. He graduated from Neptune High School June 19, 1987. That fall, he headed to University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill to play soccer. His favorite color from then on was “Carolina Blue”. He was a fixture in the soccer world, going to play semi-professionally and then professionally, most notably for the Delaware Wizards.
The number of lives he touched as a coach is immeasurable. He coached all different levels for many years, so when he bragged about the growth and successes of his players, there was no telling who he could have been referring to. His soccer players, their parents, his fellow coaches all became an extended family, and he gave 100% to each of them.
His most recent visit to his second home in South Jersey was to watch some of his former players in soccer games at Stockton University.
His final act of giving was donating his organs to the Gift of Life program.
He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Allen Boykin, Sr.
Tommie is survived by his mother and stepfather, Carol & Joel Savage; brothers, Harold Gibbons, and Douglas Aaron Boykin; sister, Robyn Inez Boykin; nephews, Isaiah Gibbons, Hayden T. McCullough, and Carter J. McCullough; niece, Fraya E. Crane (Ben); grandnephew, Jethro C. Thompson; and grand-nieces, Alyssa Crane, and Piper R. Thompson. He is further survived by hosts of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Marie Tilton Certo, 83, of Ocean Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 1, 2025. Marie was born on May 26, 1942, to parents John and Elizabeth Pugh of Freehold, New Jersey, later marrying before moving to the West Allenhurst section of Ocean Township, NJ where she raised her family and resided for 50 years. Marie was a Registered Nurse and truly loved her work with in-patients in the psychiatric unit at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune where she was employed for more than 25 years.
Marie is predeceased by her late husband, Richard E. Tilton who died in 1982.
Marie remarried and is survived by her beloved husband, J. Peter Certo of 25 years. She is survived by one daughter, Anne Wagar (Peter), Nashville, TN and three sons, Richard Tilton (Mark), Interlaken, NJ, John Tilton, Beaufort, SC, and Christopher Tilton (Heather), Ocean, NJ. She is predeceased by her two grandsons, Joshua & Chi-Chi and is survived by seven grandchildren, Avery, Corey, Christian, Payge, Brooke, Jacob, and Ryan. She will be missed terribly but will be forever in our hearts.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County in her honor.
Visitation was September 7, at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township, NJ. Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at 10 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Asbury Park, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Catharine Cemetery in Wall, NJ. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Dolores Collins, 85, of Red Bank, passed away on Wednesday evening surrounded by her loving family.
Dolores was born and raised in Bayonne, NJ and graduated from Bayonne High School. Following high school she furthered her studies graduating from Jersey City State College with a teaching degree. After college, Dolores would marry the love of her life, Dennis, in 1962. They started their family in Bayonne, but eventually moved to Holmdel to raise their family and to run the Holmdel Village Pharmacy together.
Dolores was a devout Catholic spending time as a parishioner of both St. Catherine’s church of Holmdel and St. James Church of Red Bank. She had always dreamed of becoming a florist, and remarked how she had “achieved her dream” by frequently decorating for church events at St. James with homemade floral arrangements. She treasured being a part of the St. James church family.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, especially with trips to Disney, and spending as much time as she could with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was famous amongst anyone who encountered her for her cooking, baking, and hospitality, always making each person feel welcome and important.
Dolores is predeceased by her husband, Dennis J., and son Dennis A.
Dolores is survived by her children Denise Laffey and her husband, Terence; Debbie McGrath and her husband, Michael; and David Collins and his wife, Jamie. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren: Marissa and her husband, Chris; Dennis W. and his wife, Nicole; Lauren and her husband, Matthew; Emma and her husband, Angelo; Rachel, Jesse and his wife, Claudia; Jack and his fiancée, Beth Ann; Kevin; Alison and her fiancée, Oscar; George; and Julia. Perhaps her greatest joy in life were her great grandchildren: Landon, Sofia, Lillian, and Nora.
A funeral mass was held, September 6, at 10:00 AM at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad Street, Red Bank.
Louis Vincelli, 74, passed away on August 28, 2025, in Oceanport, New Jersey. Born in Long Branch, Louis was a lifelong resident of New Jersey.
Louis attended Holy Trinity Catholic School, Saint Jerome Catholic School and graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, NJ. He later earned a degree from Seton Hall University. His professional life was marked by a distinguished career as a Technical Writer, working with organizations such as the US Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, Booz Allen Hamilton at Fort Monmouth, NJ, and Perkin Elmer in Oceanport, NJ. Louis also shared his passion for video and football through his work as a Videographer at Shore Regional High School and Long Branch High School during the 70s, 80s and 90s, and imparted his black belt skills in martial arts as a Karate Instructor at BKG in Long Branch, NJ.
A devout Catholic, Louis was a regular parishioner and usher at Saint Michael’s RC Church in Long Branch. His devotion towards Jesus and Mary was a guiding principal in his life. Louis is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Vincelli (Oxley); his children, Michael Vincelli, Peter Vincelli, and Deanna LiCalsi; his grandchildren, Addison, Isabella, Tyler and Emerson Vincelli; and was preceded by his parents, Louis and Anna Vincelli, and his siblings, Marianne and Dominick Vincelli, and his beloved dog Mollie.
Those who knew Louis will remember him as fun, lovable and gregarious with a constant sense of humor and boundless energy. He was interested in many trades and hobbies—from enjoying ravioli for breakfast to his expertise in DIY projects and his love for horse racing and photography. A dedicated father and the best friend one could have, he also cherished quiet moments by the fire while listening to music late into the night with a CC on the rocks.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Wednesday, 11:00 am on September 3, 2025, at St. Michael’s RC Church in Long Branch, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724 Web: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Louis Vincelli, please visit Damiano floral store.
With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our mother, Betty Jean Mincey Smith, 85, of Long Branch, NJ, who entered into rest on Friday, August 29, 2025. She was born on March 15, 1940, to the late John Henry and Ella Ronnie Mincey in Evans County, Georgia.
Ms. Betty, BJ, Ms. Smith, or BB, as she was affectionately known, was a woman of great strength and was known for her sarcastic comments. She dedicated her life to many trades and, as she would say, “a master of none,” and worked for the Long Branch City School District for over twenty-five years. During those years, Betty worked in several capacities, but the office she was most fond of was the classroom, where she worked with children in special education. She was patient and worked effectively with children who had learning and behavioral disabilities. She was respected by both her peers and the children and families she served.
Her hobbies included gardening, fishing, playing her favorite electronic games, or simply sitting on the front porch watching people pass by. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and more, who found immense joy in spending time with her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Smith; her sisters, Ruthie Mae Edwards and Geraldine Jacobs; honorary sons, David Lee and Alphonso Covin; and her furry companion, Puppy.
Betty leaves to cherish her memories son, Ronnie Deville Smith of Lakewood, NJ; daughters, Teila Smith of Long Branch, NJ, Kimberly Smith of Lansdale, PA; and honorary children: Freddie (Sandy) Jordan of Neptune, NJ, Forrest Covin of Asbury Park, NJ, Willie Covin of Cumberland County, NJ, Horatio (Carissa) Covin of Long Branch, NJ, Myra (Anthony) Eversley of Raleigh, NC, and Kyrone Harmon of Trenton, NJ; brother, John Henry (Isabelle) Mincey Jr of Kingman, AZ; sister, Barbara Costen of Toledo, OH; as well as a host of grandchildren, great- grandmother, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Antoinette Tommolino, 91, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2025.
Tina, as she was known, enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, cooking delicious Italian meals that celebrated her heritage and sharing stories of her childhood growing up in Astoria, NY.
Holidays were often marked by a signature dish of Tina’s: onion and anchovy pizza, linguine and clam sauce, and pizza rustica. Though loved ones try, they have been unable to replicate Tina’s original version.
Tina proudly served many years at the New York Telephone Company where she forged strong friendships and a rewarding career.
An avid traveler, Tina loved visiting new places, often finding her way to the water. She loved the tranquility of the ocean, finding the lull of the waves peaceful and relaxing. Choosing to retire at the Jersey shore, Tina could often be found sitting on a boardwalk bench watching the boats sail by before heading out to sample the shore’s best restaurants with her friends.
More than anything, family was at the center of Tina’s life. Her strength, love, and support were unwavering. She will be missed greatly and remembered fondly.
Antoinette was predeceased by her loving husband, James Tommolino, and is survived by her children: Linda (William) and Charles (Jean Marie). She was a cherished grandmother to Laura (Joseph), Jenna (Thomas), Elissa, and Christopher, as well as a loving great-grandmother to Lucia, Matteo, Gabriella, and Owen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Antoinette’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.