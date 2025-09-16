New Laws Support Healthcare Accessibility, Local Businesses

By Vin Gopal

It is gratifying to report that even as the State Legislature was on its summer break, our sponsored and cosponsored legislation to protect businesses, make affordable healthcare accessible, and protect consumers was becoming the law of the state.

The governor has signed 13 of our Legislative District 11-sponsored and-cosponsored bills into law since June 30. Many of these bills support small businesses and protect consumers. They reflect the concerns that Legislative District 11 residents share with us when we travel around Monmouth County. Right now, as summer electric bills with big rate increases are arriving in residents’ mailboxes, residents are voicing their concerns.

You can’t blame them. Those air conditioning bills are jumping about 17 percent, which is a big hit for consumers and points to the need for cheaper, alternative sources of energy. That’s why my Legislative District 11 partners, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, and I were the primary sponsors of legislation that requires the BPU to revise community solar program targets and directs the agency to open registration by October 1, 2025 for an additional 3,000 megawatts of community solar projects. Community solar has delivered real benefits for working families across New Jersey, but our current limits on project development were holding back its full potential.

Assemblywoman Peterpaul also successfully steered her legislation to require the state Board of Public Utilities to study the effects of data centers on electricity costs into law. We know that data centers, which have been popping up all over New Jersey and the Northeast, consume a tremendous amount of electricity. We need to find out what the impact of data center electricity consumption is on Garden State households and manage it in a way that protects families and residential users from extraordinary electric bill spikes.

Several pieces of our legislation supporting businesses became law during the summer recess. The governor signed our legislation establishing an historic distillery license to allow the manufacturing and consumption of distilled alcoholic beverages on-and-off premises under certain circumstances by a licensee on the NJ Register of Historic Places. This new law goes into effect in time for local celebrations of America’s 250th birthday next year. Our legislation establishing the “Next New Jersey Manufacturing Program” to incentivize in-state manufacturing investments and job creation is also now the law.

Our sponsored bills signed into law include several that address healthcare concerns, which are a top priority for the LD11 office, and ensure healthcare insurance is more accessible and affordable. One of these bills eliminates fees for appeals against health insurance carriers that deny, reduce, or terminate benefits. Another provides for workers’ compensation coverage of certain counseling services for first responders and ensures that mental health-related communications are confidential.

We were also primary sponsors of a new law that requires eligible resident and fellow physicians employed by Rutgers University, including University Hospital, and their dependents, receive coverage in the State Health Benefits Plan (SHBP) on the first day of employment. This legislation corrects a situation that resulted in these healthcare professionals working in hospital environments, where they were exposed to diseases, infections and other dangers, not having health insurance coverage for a period of time.

By making affordable healthcare accessible to more residents, and supporting job-creating businesses, these new laws will help make life fairer and more affordable for all residents.