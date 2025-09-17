Izabella Anechiarico Earns Long Branch Field Hockey The Tie

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

September 16, the Lady Green Wave varsity field hockey team at Long Branch High School hosted the Rockets of Raritan in a Shore Conference C North divisional game. It was also senior night where the Wave honored seven players.

Tri-captains this season are Jazmin Rabadan, Yesleny Reyes and Giana Anechiarico. The other seniors are Amani Bland, Nicole Castro-Castro, Dominique DaSilva and Amani Arthur. It was an emotional night for all of them, but especially for Anechiarico.

Two years ago, Anechiarico was playing on the varsity lacrosse team. It was the last game of the season and during that game, she felt something snap and then her leg was paralyzed. “I didn’t know what happened, but after I was wrongly diagnosed twice,” said Anechiarico. The third doctor actually discovered that she had broken her back. “Being wrongly misdiagnosed twice, put the haling process behind so much.”

“Last night’s game was awesome,” said head coach Stephanie Dixon. “I’m so proud of their comeback and how hard they fought until the last minute of overtime. We were down 2-0 until the 4th quarter. We scored with 4 minutes left in the game to make it 2-1, and with 2 minutes left tied it to go into over time!”

Coach Dixon spoke about how they are focusing on growth this season, both in numbers and skills. “We spent all summer working out to condition and improve skills and it has really paid off,” she said. “We have 13 new freshman that joined the team, and for the first time in quite a few seasons we are playing JV games.

“Senior captain Giana Anechiarico has returned after a back injury last season and has already racked up 4 goals,” Dixon said. “Jazmin Rabadan Mora, also a captain, and Amani Bland, both seniors, have really stepped up to provide scoring opportunities.”

Anechiarico, who loves being in the gym working out and playing lacrosse and field hockey, didn’t lose hope or focus. She went into her rehabilitation with the desire to return to the field stronger and better. In her junior year knowing that running or contact sports were out of the question, she joined the swim team which assisted in her therapy. “During lacrosse season, the sport I truly love to play, I knew I couldn’t run, so I played goalie,” said Anechiarico. For her senior year, she is back and ready to go full speed and compete in field hockey and lacrosse.

Long Branch entered the game against Raritan with a 1-3 record. “We played two of the top teams in the Shore Conference to start the season. St. Rose beat us 12-1 and we lost 7-0 to Barnegat and faced a tough New Egypt squad that beat us 3-0. We did have a good 8-4 2in over Henry Hudson,” said Stephanie Dixon, head coach. She added that the Raritan game should be a good one.

Going into the final quarter of action on Tuesday night the Rockets had a 2-0 lead. Mia Gaetani and Kailey Kulmeier had scored for Raritan. However, the final quarter of regulation time was where Long Branch showed their grit. Junior Izabella Anechiarico, and younger sister to Giana, scored two unassisted goals forcing the game into overtime, which was scoreless, ending the game ended in a tie. This puts her three year total to 14 goals for the Green Wave.

“I love playing on teams with my sister, it’s such great memories,” said Giana.

In goal for Long Branch was sophomore Keira Emick. During the Raritan game, Emick made 18 saves. “She is fast approaching 200 career saves as a sophomore,” said Dixon. Last season she had 124 saves and has blocked 69 so far this year giving her 193 saves.

“The returning sophomore class shows a lot of promise and growth this year as well. Forward Madelyn Carr has 2 goals already and midfielder Victoria Barbosa has 1. Ellen Damasceno and Fernanda Bran, both midfielders, have played a key role in defensive stops and keeping the game more offensively focused.” She added that sophomore goalie Keira Emick had 18 saves, which brings her to 69 saves for the season and 193 career total.

Red Bank Regional is currently on top in the C North division followed by Ranney, Long Branch, Raritan, Henry Hudson, Keyport and Matawan. The Green Wave will host Lakewood, which is 0-5, on Friday, September 19, with a 3:45 p.m. start time.

