Caroline Bariscillo reaches a milestone for Ocean

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

September 18, with 6:13 left to play in the third quarter of the Holmdel at Ocean Township High School varsity field hockey game, Caroline Bariscillo notched her name into the Spartan record books. The senior fired a shot at the Holmdel Hornets goalie, and blasted it right by her.

That shot and goal gave Bariscillo her 100th career point as an Ocean player. In field hockey, a goal is worth two points and an assist one, towards an individual’s stats. Going into the Holmdel game, Bariscillo needed a goal or two assist to reach the elite 100 point cub.

During the first half she had several hard shots on goal which were blocked by the Hornets goalkeeper. In that first half, the Spartans did get a shot past the goalie. The first of four Spartan goals came with 6:14 to play in the first quarter. It was a shot by junior Alexis Garlarneau. And that is how the first half ended with Ocean up 1-0.

The second goal of the game for Ocean was the shot that put Bariscillo in the Spartan record books. As soon as the ball hit the back of the goal, the entire Ocean team ran onto the field to celebrate with Bariscillo.

Ocean was not done! Lila Devinsky, senior, and Maggie Kelly, freshman, each scored goals giving Ocean the 4-0 victory. Kelly also had an assist, senior Maddie Hirchner had an assists and freshman Addison Delia had two assists.

The Spartans held a 23-4 shot on goal advantage over Holmdel. They also had a 20-3 penalty corner advantage and scored two of their four goals off of corners.

With the win, Ocean improved to 6-1 overall on the season and are 4-0 in the Shore Conference B North. Of the eight teams in the division, Ocean is on top. They are followed by Red Bank Catholic, Freehold Township, Colts Neck, Holmdel, St. John Vianney, Freehold Borough and Neptune.

So far this season, Ocean has outscored their opponents 36-4. Their next game is on September 20 at Lacey with a 10:00 a.m. start.