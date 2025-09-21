Local Obituaries

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dominick (Donnie), a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Donnie passed away on September 19 at the age of 86. He lived a full and honorable life, leaving a lasting legacy of dedication, passion, and kindness.

He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 400 for over 60 years. His career in the electrical field began with Little Silver Electric, where he worked as a journeyman wireman, foreman, and supervisor. His skill and dedication to his craft were evident in every role he took on, and he was a respected leader and mentor. Donnie generously shared his knowledge and expertise by teaching first and second year apprentices, helping shape the careers of countless individuals in the trade. He retired in 1997, but continued his work as an educator until 2020, leaving behind a profound impact on the industry.

His passion for his craft was matched by his love for golf and skiing. He began playing golf at the age of 10 and quickly became known for his skill and sportsmanship. Throughout his life, he amassed numerous awards, including the prestigious Club Championship, and was also recognized with a hole-in-one award. Donnie’s handicap was an impressive 1.8, a testament to his dedication to the game.

In addition to golf, he was an accomplished skier and racer. A proud member of the Monmouth Ski Club, he spent many winters honing his skills on the slopes and enjoying the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts.

Donnie’s love for adventure didn’t end with his hobbies. He was a proud veteran of the National Guard, where he served his country with honor and commitment. When he wasn’t busy with all of these activities and enjoying time with his family, he loved to tend to his garden and his prized fig tree.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn, whom he cherished, his three daughters, Lisa and John Cummings, Lori and Robert Babiak, and Donna and Lonnie Fortuna, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored. Also survived by a sister, Loretta Chebookjian and her husband Harry, his sister-in-law, Ginny Mazza and pre-deceased by his brother Frankie Mazza. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His legacy of hard work, devotion, and passion for life will continue to inspire those who were fortunate to cross his path.

A celebration of Donnie’s life will be held at Damiano Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 24th from 4-8 pm and on Thursday from10 am until the time of the service at 10:30 am. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105

Rest in peace, Donnie. You will always be remembered with love, kindness and honor.

William John Hettmann, age 86, of Colts Neck, passed away on Friday, September 12, 2025 at JFK University Medical Center in Edison.

William was born March 28, 1939, in Cranford, NJ, to parents Peter and Marion Hettmann. A graduate of Cranford High School, he was a track and field star during his school years. He later joined the Marines, and in 1961, he married the love of his life, Rita (née Magnotti). William spent many years honing his craft in landscape design, a passion that became his career, and most recently worked as the Maintenance and Environment Manager of Six Flags Great Adventure.

At home, William took pride in taking care of landscaping his own home, and tending to his garden, earning him the title of “Garden Master.” He was an avid collector of many items, including pocket watches, belt buckles, construction caps, and exotic plants. William also found great delight in raising show chickens, breeding them and taking part in poultry shows. A lover of the outdoors, he also enjoyed hunting, and making decorative wood carvings of various animals. Above all, William deeply loved and cherished his wife, children, and grandchildren. They will always remember his strength, determination, and will carry on the pride and devotion he has shown to them.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Peter Hettmann, and Marion (née Schultz) Hettmann.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 64 years, Rita Hettmann; his loving children, William Hettmann and his wife Deborah, and Susan Cullen and her husband, John; four devoted grandchildren, Thomas Cullen, Amanda Cullen, Rachel Hettmann, and Billy Hettmann; and his brother, Peter Hettmann.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a Visitation on Friday, September 19, 2025 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 10:00am at the Holmdel Funeral Home.

Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel Cemetery & Mausoleums, 549 Newman Springs Road, Marlboro, NJ 07746.

In lieu of flowers, donations in William’s memory are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html , Tunnel to Towers https://dogood.t2t.org/give/320847/donation/checkout , or a meaningful charity of your choice.

Daniel Martin Coles III, 75, passed away on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Dan was born on November 6, 1949, at Hazzard Hospital in Long Branch, New Jersey, to his parents Daniel and Janet Coles. He was the second of four children and graduated from Long Branch High School in 1968. Afterward, Dan attended Teterboro School of Aeronautics, earning his A&P license, and worked at Teterboro Airport. His career was diverse, including many years alongside his brother Rob and father at Louis & John Drywall Co., before founding his own company, Northeast Drywall. He later transitioned to working as an independent contractor and construction manager until his passing.

Dan served his country honorably in the United States Army, serving in the 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment from 1969 to 1971. As a helicopter mechanic and crew chief in Vietnam, his skills were deeply valued.

One of Dan’s greatest passions was aviation, and he was an accomplished pilot. He also had a deep love for the sea and was a licensed boat captain, often spending his free time on the water.

In 1987, Dan met Helena. They married on November 4, 2000, and together raised two children, Victoria, born in 2001, and Daniel IV, born in 2005.

Dan’s family was the heart of his life, and he was devoted to his wife, children, and siblings. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Rob. He leaves behind his wife, Helena Coles, his daughter, Victoria Coles, his son, Daniel Coles IV, his sisters Alice Drummond and her husband Jim and Elaine Casale and her husband Mark, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Dan also cherished his lifelong friendship with George Butler and his wife Michelle.

Dan was a man of integrity who loved deeply and gave freely of himself. His kindness, loyalty, and infectious sense of humor touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He had an unwavering commitment to his family and friends, always ready to lend a hand or offer advice when needed. Dan’s passion for life and his genuine care for others will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Grief is the price we pay for love, and Dan was truly loved by many. His memory will continue to inspire those who loved him, and will never be forgotten.

Visitation will be from 10 am until noon Sunday, September 21, 2025 at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

George Robins, aged 97, passed away on September 6, 2025, in Tinton Falls, NJ. Born on February 1, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY, George dedicated himself to a life marked by hard work and a profound commitment to his family.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from January 1946 to December 1947, a period during which he contributed to post-World War II efforts. After his military service, George pursued an education at Panzer College of Physical Education, which laid the groundwork for a diverse professional life. He owned a dry cleaning business before spending two decades as a tractor-trailer driver. Not one to settle into quiet retirement, George continued working, delivering cars for Enterprise Rental Car until he retired at the age of 90.

George was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend, known for his kind, calm, and pleasant demeanor. He is survived by his son, Scott Robins and wife Marie; daughter, Gale Hussey and husband George; stepsons, Jeff Isler and wife Patricia, and Todd Isler and wife Christine; grandchildren, Janette Banas and husband Jeff, Alexis Zarro and husband Chris, Jackie O’Toole and husband Chris, Rachael Hudgins, Robert Isler, and great-grandson, Lucas Zarro, and many nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Robins and Anna Kasen Robins; brother, David Robins; first wife, Janet Monder Robins; and second wife, Ina Robins.

A grave-side service will be held at Beth David Memorial Park, Beth David Road, Kenilworth, NJ, on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 1:00 pm. The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisting the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland NJ 07068

Web: http://www.alznj.org, honoring George’s compassionate spirit. The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.

Rosa Gracinda Rocha, who filled every room with love, laughter, and stories, passed away on Sunday, September 14, 2025, surrounded by those who cherished her most.

A true free spirit, Rosa lived life with an open heart and a fearless smile. She had a gift for seeing the best in people, making friends wherever she went, and leaving each person she met better for having known her. Among her greatest joys was riding with the Maverick Crusaders, where the open road and the bond of brotherhood became her second family.

If you spent even five minutes with Rosa, you likely heard about Jesse and Stephany—two people who meant the world to her. She carried their names proudly into every conversation, speaking of them with boundless pride and joy. She also shared her life with her long-term partner, Adelino Santos. Together, they built a life filled with laughter, companionship, and devotion.

Rosa is survived by her loving parents José and Maria Rocha and a beloved sister to her siblings, Maria Lucinda, José Dinis and Rui Miguel. She was a cherished sister-in-law to many and will also be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, who brought her great joy.

She spent much of her career as an Executive Assistant at Hackensack Meridian Health, where she was admired for her dedication and compassion.

Her legacy is one of kindness, connection, and a passion for the open road. Though her ride here has ended, her love continues on—in every story told, every memory treasured, and every mile traveled in her honor.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 17 at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch.

Benjamin Alexander Jr. was born in Brunswick, GA on October 16, 1934 to the late Benjamin Alexander Sr. and Ernestine Alexander. Benjamin transitioned to eternal rest on September 6, 2025.

Marrying the love of his life, Irene Alexander on June 29th, they celebrated 54 years of blessed union at the time of her passing in 2012.

Benjamin was a life-long member of the Episcopal faith attending St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church in Asbury Park, NJ. He was a former member of the vestry, active in the men’s club and an important part of the Grounds and Maintenance committee. Benjamin was also a member of the Mount Pisgah Lodge #48 of the Free and Accepted Masons for 50 years.

His life was well lived and he was full of wisdom, which he readily gave to young men in an attempt to point them in the right direction. He loved his family immensely and shared that love without hesitation to many.

Benjamin was employed by Brockway Glass Company for 19 years and First Student Bus Company for 18 years, speaking to his consistency and reliability. Benjamin created his landscaping company, BJ and Sons Lawn Care Service, which merged his life’s passion of lawn care and love of his “sons.” His customers became family and were on his mind until his life’s end.

Meeting him in eternity are his sisters, Velvajean, Blanche, Gomaise, Rebecca, Lovenia and Julia.

Benjamin leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life, his loving daughters, Patricia Alexander of Georgia and Stacy Alexander of Neptune, NJ; four grandsons, Fuadell, Aaron, Ryan, and Kyree; eight great-grandchildren, Destinee, Deziree, Syrai, Ryan, Rylei, Aamari, Cameron, and Sanii; three sisters, all of Florida Celestine Cartwright, Francis Bain (George), and Elvira Alexander; one brother, Paul Alexander (Julia) of NJ; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Funeral services were at St. Augustine Episcopal Church, Asbury Park.