Shore Regional High School Celebrates National Merit Commended Student

Logan among the top 50,000 students nationwide who entered the competition by taking the 2024 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®). Principal Vincent DalliCardillo added, “Logan’s recognition as a Commended Student is a testament to his hard work, perseverance, and intellectual curiosity. He sets a wonderful example for his peers, and we are excited to see all that he will accomplish in the future.”

A Letter of Commendation from Shore Regional and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), which conducts the prestigious program, will be presented to Logan in honor of this outstanding academic accomplishment.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the country are being recognized this year for their exceptional academic promise. While Commended Students will not continue in the 2026 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, this honor highlights their remarkable performance and potential for continued academic success.

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

Dr. Lisa English shared, “We are incredibly proud of Logan for earning this national recognition. His dedication to academics and commitment to excellence reflect the very best of Shore Regional. This is a moment of pride not just for Logan and his family, but for our entire Blue Devil community.”

This recognition highlights Shore Regional High School’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and preparing students to achieve success at the highest levels.