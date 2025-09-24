Long Branch Chamber Celebrates 90th Awards Dinner

The Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us as we celebrate individuals and families who have gone above and beyond for our community at the 90th Annual Awards Dinner. This special evening will honor the extraordinary contributions of our award recipients, bringing together business and community leaders to recognize their dedication and impact.

Below, you’ll find event details and sponsorship opportunities. This is your chance to be part of a night dedicated to celebrating service, leadership, and the spirit of Long Branch.

Tickets and Sponsorship can be purchased below

90th Annual Awards Dinner