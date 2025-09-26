City of Long Branch Breaks Ground on Innovative Health, Wellness, and Technology Center & Park

LONG BRANCH – The City of Long Branch is proud to announce the groundbreaking of the new Health, Wellness, and Technology Center and Park, a transformative community destination located at the corner of Bath and Third Avenues. The ceremony was held on Friday, September 19, marking the official start of a project that is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 15 months.

A Hub for Health, Learning, and Community Connection

The new development will feature a state-of-the-art Health, Wellness, and Technology Center, a satellite branch of the Long Branch Free Public Library, a new historic Railroad Museum, a vibrant public park, and a wide range of recreational amenities including:

Pickleball courts

Playgrounds and a tot lot

Outdoor fitness area

Walking trails

A seasonal outdoor café kiosk

A brand new amphitheater for concerts and community events

dynamic hub for community health, digital inclusion, and cultural enrichment. The project is designed not just as a recreational space, but as a

Blending History with Modern Innovation

The architectural design pays tribute to Long Branch’s historic character, featuring a large covered porch, a grand staircase, and a distinctive decorative tower. The Center itself will comprise two buildings:

Health and Wellness Center

This three-story facility is dedicated to promoting physical and mental well-being:

Lower Level : A full-service fitness center offering cardio and strength equipment, as well as studios for yoga, Zumba, and dance . It will also feature preserved historic elements from a former Gilded Age mansion once located on the property—including a restored parlor with hand-crafted paneling and a stone fireplace . A unique Long Branch Railroad Museum will showcase model trains and historic artifacts from the New York and Long Branch Railroad.

Main Floor : A focus on nutrition and culinary education , with a commercial teaching kitchen for cooking classes and dietary programs for residents of all ages.

Top Floor: Includes community meeting rooms and offices for city and nonprofit health service providers.

Technology Center

The adjacent building will house a new library satellite, equipped with:

State-of-the-art computers and digital workspaces

Resources for job seekers , students , and residents bridging language or technology gaps

A professional podcasting studio, open for community use

A Bold Vision for a Healthier, More Connected Long Branch

“This center represents a major step forward in creating inclusive, innovative spaces where health, education, and community thrive together,” said Mayor John Pallone. “It reflects our city’s commitment to honoring its history while investing in the future.”

More updates will be shared as construction progresses.