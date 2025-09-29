Broadway Fest Draws Over a Thousand to Uptown Long Branch

“I just ate a pupusa for lunch and it was amazing,” said one patron after watching the contest. She admitted she wasn’t familiar with the uptown shops and didn’t know what a pupusa was. (Usually a griddled cornmeal cake with a meat filling) “Then I had a slice of chocolate cake with flan on top from Anita’s Cafe for dessert. It was amazingly moist and delicious!” She said she was having a great day. “I will be back again. There’s so much more to try and everyone is so friendly!”

Another big event for the afternoon was a fashion show put on by Toda Chic with outfits for kids and adults. They walked the runway set up in the street with the attitude of a model knowing how beautiful they looked.