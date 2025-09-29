Broadway Fest Draws Over a Thousand to Uptown Long Branch

City of Long Branch Breaks Ground on Innovative Health, Wellness, and Technology Center & ParkSeptember 26, 2025
Sunday was a great day for a festival as over 1,000 visitors showed up to enjoy Broadway Fest for a day of activities. Uptown Broadway was closed between Norwood Ave. and Washington St. for families to roam around safely taking part in the many games, blow up rides, face painting, and of course dancing in he street.
It was a boon for local businesses that kept their doors open welcoming patrons inside. Many displayed their wares on the sidewalk, including multi-cultural cuisine, bakery goods, clothing, art, free massages and much more!
The Long Branch stage was set up on the corner of Broadway and Washington Street, where upbeat bands played music throughout the day. Another event drawing a large crowd was the pupusa eating contest which came right out the restaurant, hot and ready to be consumed. After that was a taco and then a hamburger eating contest. In all events, whoever ate the most in two minutes was declared the winner.
“I just ate a pupusa for lunch and it was amazing,” said one patron after watching the contest. She admitted she wasn’t familiar with the uptown shops and didn’t know what a pupusa was. (Usually a griddled cornmeal cake with a meat filling) “Then I had a slice of chocolate cake with flan on top from Anita’s Cafe for dessert. It was amazingly moist and delicious!” She said she was having a great day. “I will be back again. There’s so much more to try and everyone is so friendly!”
Another big event for the afternoon was a fashion show put on by Toda Chic with outfits for kids and adults. They walked the runway set up in the street with the attitude of a model knowing how beautiful they looked.
Congressman Frank Pallone, Councilman Mario Vieira and his wife Linda were having a good time as was Councilman Glen Rassas. Mayor John Pallone was also enjoying the day with his wife Svetlana. “What a great event,” said Mayor Pallone. “You couldn’t ask for better weather It’s like a summer day and so many people came out with their families for the activities. This event gets bigger every year!”
Check out many photos below
Special Event coordinator Dana Kawut and Holly Lapidus.
Anita’s Cafe also boasts a delicious bakery with bread and pastries.
Long Branch Chamber President Nancy Zuckerman and Vice President Carlos Reynolds
Mayor John Pallone, Long Branch Chamber Director Lewis Payne and Chamber President President Nancy Zuckerman at Broadwayfest in LB
Congressman Frank Pallone
Pupusa eating winner Long Branch Police special J.Barragan.