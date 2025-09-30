DONLON AND PETERPAUL SPOTLIGHT PROPERTY TAX RELIEF IN NEWEST TV AD

“Lemonade” highlights sweet and historic savings for Monmouth County residents through StayNJ and ANCHOR

TINTON FALLS, NJ – Team Monmouth’s Assemblywomen Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. have released their newest television ad, “Lemonade,” showcasing how New Jersey’s landmark property tax relief programs are delivering real savings for families and seniors who rent or own a home across Monmouth County.

Set at a local community lemonade stand, the ad uses humor and a touch of nostalgia to share a serious message: property tax relief is here, and Donlon and Peterpaul are committed to building on that progress.

“You don’t see deals like this, Margie!” Peterpaul quips, and Donlon underscores their work to bring down costs. Together, they highlight programs like StayNJ, which will cut property taxes for seniors by up to 50 percent, and the ANCHOR Program, which has provided direct reimbursements to homeowners and renters since the program was first enacted in 2022. ANCHOR replaced the previous Homestead Benefit.

The ad closes with the Assemblywomen reminding viewers that the work isn’t done: “We’ve got more work to do. Are you ready? Let’s go.”

The message is clear – Donlon and Peterpaul are focused on delivering direct and meaningful relief today, and they’re ready to keep fighting to make New Jersey more affordable for every household.

Watch the full ad HERE.

Transcript: “Lemonade! You don’t see many deals like this, Margie. You sure don’t, Luanne. It’s why we’re working to bring costs down. We’re starting with property taxes……lowering them forhomeowners. Here you go. Yeah, most seniors are going to see them cut in half with Stay NJ. Thank you… and thank you! And now renters are getting money back too. Appreciated! We’ve got more work to do. Are you ready? Let’s go. Ooo…that’s sweet.”

Assemblywomen Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., first elected in 2023, represent Legislative District 11, which encompasses 19 towns in Monmouth County: Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls. They were elected in 2023 with a six-point margin of victory over their incumbent Republican opponents. Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health Committee and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee. Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., a practicing attorney, serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture Committee, Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee, and the Aging & Human Services Committee. Both are seeking re-election to continue serving the residents of District 11. For more information, please contact info@njld11.com.