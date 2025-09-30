Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone Newsletter

Hello there! It’s remarkable how quickly we’ve transitioned into the fall season. As any Monmouth County resident knows, our county never falls short on exciting things to do. Be sure to take a moment to explore the latest updates and upcoming events on our Grown in Monmouth and Monmouth County Tourism websites.

Speaking of fall tourism, my fellow Commissioners and I will be hosting the Monmouth County Tourism Fall Kick-Off Press Conference on Tuesday, October 7th, at the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank. As liaison to the Division of Tourism, I will officially close out the 2025 summer season by discussing beach revenue and sharing highlights on how the summer went for our municipalities and tourism partners. I’ll also highlight the many exciting fall events and attractions that make Monmouth County such a special place to visit.

Fall is truly one of the best times of year to enjoy our county. From seasonal activities at our Grown in Monmouth farms to exploring our beautiful park system, there is always something to do. Our Tourism Calendar at MonmouthCountyTourism.com features the latest events, and you can follow Monmouth County Tourism on social media for real-time updates and announcements.

I’ve also been busy attending events across the county. It was an honor to speak at the Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce’s “Meet the Mayors” Breakfast, alongside my fellow Commissioners, Sheriff Shaun Golden, Clerk Christine Hanlon, and many others. During the event, I addressed current issues facing our residents and small businesses while also sharing information on county programs and services that support growth and resilience. Small businesses remain the backbone of our economy, and Monmouth County is committed to ensuring they continue to thrive.

In addition, my fellow Commissioners and I hosted our Annual Shared Services Summit at Hominy Hill Golf Club. This event provided municipal representatives with valuable information on the wide range of shared services offered by our Sheriff’s Office, Clerk’s Office, Department of Public Works and Engineering, Planning Department, Tax Board, and more. As Commissioner Liaison to the Shared Services department, I am proud of the fact that Monmouth County has built one of the most robust shared services initiatives in New Jersey. By reducing costs and streamlining operations, we are delivering greater efficiency and savings to our taxpayers. I am grateful to all our presenters and look forward to expanding these efforts even further.

Another highlight was attending the Veterans Resource Fair at Brookdale Community College with Commissioner Sue Kiley. Hosted by the Veterans Foundation of America and supported by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, this event brought together an incredible network of organizations dedicated to serving veterans and their families. While we can never fully repay their sacrifices, it is our responsibility to ensure they have access to the care, resources, and opportunities they deserve. Events like this reaffirm our commitment to standing with our veterans every single day.

I was also honored to celebrate with Clerk Christine Hanlon and Commissioner Ross Licitra at the very first Count Basie Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony. Witnessing the induction of two New Jersey legends, William James “Count” Basie and Jon Bon Jovi, was truly special. This new Walk of Fame not only celebrates their lasting impact on music and culture but also highlights the vibrant arts community we are so proud of here in Monmouth County.

Switching gears, I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who joined us this past weekend for the 12th Annual Pound the Pavement for Purple 5K Run/2 Mile Walk. The incredible turnout and support for this meaningful cause truly made a difference. Thanks to our participants, sponsors, and dedicated committee, the event was a tremendous success. Most importantly, proceeds benefit the Lustgarten Foundation, helping fund pancreatic cancer research and providing hope to countless families. Over the past twelve years, we have proudly raised more than $500,000 for this cause, all donated directly to the Lustgarten Foundation. This event would not be possible without your generosity and commitment. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, and we look forward to seeing you next year.

Lastly, I was humbled to participate in the Stephen Siller Foundation’s Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in New York this past Sunday, running alongside Sheriff Shaun Golden and Team Shamrock. What began in 2002 with just 1,500 participants has become one of the most prominent 5Ks in America. The race retraces Stephen Siller’s final footsteps through the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers and honors the 343 FDNY firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Proceeds support programs that assist first responders, catastrophically injured service members, and now Gold Star families through the Foundation’s new program, which provides mortgage-free homes to surviving spouses and children. My deepest thanks go to Kathy Cunningham and Team Shamrock for their tireless dedication to supporting our military and first responders, and for ensuring that we never forget those we lost on that tragic day.

As always, it is an honor and privilege to serve as your Commissioner Director.

Sincerely,

Tom Arnone

Commissioner Director, Monmouth County