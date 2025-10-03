Devils continue with their field hockey dominance  

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Shore Regional High School varsity field hockey program is the gold standard. They hold records that most likely will never be duplicated. They hold 53 Shore Conference divisional titles, 32 Shore Conference Tournament Championships, 21 NJSIAA Sectional titles and 19 NJSIAA State titles.

Last season, they finished 25-2 overall and were 6-0 in the A North division. They also won the NJSIAA Group 1 title with a 3-2 win over Newton. This season the Blue Devils are continuing their dominance and tradition and are off to a 9-0-1 start.

October 1, they hosted Trinity Hall in a divisional A North battle. The Monarchs entered the game with a 7-1 overall record and were 4-1 in the division and sitting in third position in the A North. The Blue Devils entered the game unbeaten at 8-0-1. They had a 1-1 tie with Christian Academy from Kentucky at the 2025 Max Field Invitational.

Shore Regional has only had two head coaches of their field hockey program. The first coach who also started the program was Nancy Williams. She is a legend in the sport and one of the winningest field hockey coaches in the country. She retired from teaching and coaching in 2013.

“I have been at Shore Regional since 2007. I spent seven years as an assistant to Nancy

Williams and the last 12 years as head coach,” said Kelly Koenig, current head coach. She is well on her way to earning a spot on the “Who’s Who” list of field hockey coaches. Over her 12 years she has 241 wins as head coach.

“There is no doubt this year’s lineup possesses speed and skill. We have multiple players who are attacking threats and are able to cover a large portion of the field,” said Koenig. Stick skills are the backbone of the Blue Devils program. Every single girl on the varsity and junior varsity are skilled in dribbling the ball, passing the ball and firing rockets at the cage. “Our defensive unit has returned! Overall, there is a lot of experience to this line up. Their passing, skillset and competitiveness sets the bar high for their potential. What they do with that potential is in their hands.”

Shore beat Trinity Hall 3-0 on October 1. The Blue Devils had a 24-1 shot on goal advantage, 27-1 advantage on corners. They are sitting in first place within the A North division and have outscored their opponents 55-4 so far.

“We may be a small Group 1 school, but don’t let our school size fool you. Our girls play hard and are ready to compete,” said Koenig.

In the win over Trinity Hall two sophomore scored. Scarlett Watson and Finley Elias, who both play forward or midfield, had goals. Marin Stefanelli, junior defender, also had a goal. In the cage for the Blue Devils was Lauren Baxter, sophomore, who had one save.

