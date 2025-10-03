In a Time of Constitutional Crisis, LWV Hosts a public Read-in of the Documents that Created the United States of America

The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County (LWV Monmouth) presents “Monmouth Reads Our Rights,” on Thursday, October 16, 7 pm, simultaneously at the Monmouth County Library Headquarters, Manalapan, and Monmouth County Library – Eastern Branch, Shrewsbury.

“Our great nation is in a constitutional crisis! We implore people to join us in a community reading of our founding documents, as a reminder of the principles that built the American nation and expanded freedom for all,” states Evelyn C. Murphy, LWV Monmouth President.

The documents that will be read aloud include: the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the 13th, 14th, 15th, 19th, 24th and the 26th amendments that expand voting rights. The community reading is a celebration of America’s founding principles. This shared experience is an opportunity to rediscover these vital documents and to inspire ongoing understanding, conversation and education.

LWV Monmouth invites people to register so we will know how many to expect, but people can attend without registering. Visit bit.ly/MonmouthReads to register and participate as a reader.

The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in American democracy. The League empowers voters and defends democracy through advocacy, education, and litigation, at the local, state, and national levels.