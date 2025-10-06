Local Obituaries

It is with deep love and sorrow that we announce the passing of Douglas Juliano, age 82, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, veteran, lifelong resident of Long Branch and Coach.

He is survived by his three children: Carmen and his wife Sara, Jason and his wife Jodi, and daughter Cathy Juliano. He also leaves behind six cherished grandchildren: Connor, Dean, Josh, Jake, Jordan, and Michael. Doug was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jackie Juliano. He also leaves behind extended family and friends who will cherish his memory.

A proud alumnus of Virginia Tech, Doug was a member of the Army Corps of Cadets and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. Upon returning home, he took over the family masonry business, continuing a legacy of hard work and dedication.

Doug was a passionate advocate for youth sports in his community. He founded and coached for the Long Branch Youth Soccer Association, where he mentored countless young athletes that lovingly referred to him as “Mr. J”. He also served as the head coach for the Long Branch High School boys soccer team, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of his players and fellow coaches.

A memorial gathering to honor Doug’s life will be held at Damiano Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 7 from 3:00 pm until the time of the service at 5:30 pm. Family, friends, and all whose lives he touched are welcome to attend and celebrate his remarkable journey.

Doug will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to family. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the non-profit youth soccer program “Get on the Bus”. GOTB eliminates the financial and transportation barriers that exist in youth soccer by providing players with free uniforms, coaching and transportation to practices and games. Click this link to donate today. https://gotbsoccer.org/donate/ .

Mary Ann Friday

Mary Ann Friday, a woman of extraordinary resilience and boundless love, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 3rd, in Long Branch, at the age of 86.

Born and raised in Gastonia, North Carolina, to Mildred McCrary and Leroy Durham, Mary Ann’s roots in the South shaped her strong character and unwavering spirit. In 1962, she embarked on a new chapter, relocating to New Jersey where she would build a life filled with purpose and dedication.

To call Mary Ann strong would be an understatement. She was the bedrock of the Friday family, a matriarch whose guidance and support shaped generations. Driven by a fierce determination to provide for her children, Mary Ann attended Secretary School and tirelessly worked two jobs. For over 25 years, she dedicated herself to the City of Long Branch as a paraprofessional, touching countless lives through her commitment to education. Evenings were spent contributing to the war effort at Fort Monmouth Army Base.

Beyond her work ethic, Mary Ann possessed a zest for life. She cherished her travels, exploring the landscapes and cultures of Europe, but her greatest joy came from the simple act of spending time with her family.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Henry Friday, and her seven siblings: Ruth, James, Elizabeth, Helen, Doretha, Dorothy Faye, and Jean.

Her legacy of love and strength lives on through her sister, Patricia, of North Carolina, and her five children: Larry Sr. and his wife Charletta, Telia and her husband Larry Burks, William Anthony and his wife Sharonda, Jeffier, and Miranda and her partner Sheldon Reynolds. She leaves behind a vibrant tapestry of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, along with a multitude of cherished nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was more than just a mother; she was a mentor, a confidante, and a source of unwavering support to many in the Long Branch community. Her generous spirit extended beyond her own family, encompassing her children’s friends, who often found a welcoming home and a warm meal under her roof. The void left by her absence will be profound, a testament to the immense impact she had on the lives of those around her. Mary Ann Friday’s legacy of love, strength, and unwavering devotion will forever be cherished and remembered.

Janet Kay Wallace-Massaro, born on February 26, 1953 and resident of Oceanport, NJ, passed away on October 1, 2025 at the age of 72. She was surrounded by her family every step of the way until the end.

Open-hearted and dedicated to the service of others, Janet was beloved by her family and community, and she touched the hearts of countless friends. She was a loving wife to her husband of 38 years, Joseph Massaro Jr., and beloved mother to daughter Andrea Massaro and son Mark Massaro. She is survived by her brother John Wallace and sister-in-law Kathy Wallace; her brother Jim Wallace; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother, Frances Wallace, and her father, Joseph Wallace.

Growing up with a father in the military service who moved around the world – from Japan and Germany, to Arizona and Massachusetts – Janet’s family settled in Oceanport when she was 14, where she lived for the next 58 years. She met her future husband, Joseph, at Shore Regional High School, and later attended Monmouth University for her bachelor’s degree.

Always looking first to the well-being of others, she dedicated her career to the Monmouth County Division of Social Services, serving as a social worker for 30 years and assisting our local residents until her retirement. It was where she did what she did best: helping members of the community who needed it most.

Janet, however, never really retired – she simply changed focus. For the past 15-plus years, she was the driving force behind St. Luke’s Food Pantry in Long Branch. Ever attentive to the needs of others, she provided a welcoming heart and food for the community. She was also a lifelong and dedicated member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, acting as the Treasurer and serving on the Board of Trustees at the time of her passing.

Kind, gentle, and quick to smile, Janet always looked for the best in people, and she found it. She kept an open mind, was eager to learn new things, and tirelessly worked to help others around her. She opened her heart to all visitors, filling the family home with joy and warmth. Janet’s was a life of love, service, and dedication to friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all who had the blessing to know her.

In lieu of flowers, the Massaro family asks that donations be made to either Fulfill NJ (FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties) or St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Janet’s name.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 10 from 4-7pm at Damiano Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 11 at 11am at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Long Branch, followed by burial at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.

Ryan P. Kaylor, 28, of Holmdel, passed away Thursday in Holmdel.

Ryan was born in West Palm Beach and raised in Holmdel NJ, he graduated from Holmdel High School in 2015 and was attending Brookdale for his associates in Networking.

Ryan played lacrosse in high school and all the recreational sports in town. He loved Disney world especially the Muppets and Kermit. He loved all music ranging from the 1960’s through the 2000’s and loved the movie theater. He loved trips down to Stone Harbor, and he loved visiting his family on the farm in Ohio.

Ryan is predeceased by his mother Sara Kaylor.

Ryan is survived by his father Peter Kaylor; his aunts and uncles Thomas Kaylor, Matthew Kaylor, Robert Kaylor, Susan White, Lorraine Seredvick, Tracey Riehl and Harry Ruetschlin; many loving cousins; and his close friend Greg Kava, who provided comfort and support when times were difficult.

Visitation was be Friday, October 3rd at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel Nj 07733. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in Ryans honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate

William J. Holtz, Sr., affectionately known as Bill, passed away on September 23, 2025, at the age of 81 in Sea Bright, NJ. He was born on June 9, 1944, in Philadelphia, PA.

Bill dedicated over 40 years of his career to the automotive leasing industry, working as a Salesman and Regional Manager for Avis and Ryder. His hard work and charisma earned him the title of National Salesman of the Year three times. Known for his kind, generous, and humorous nature, Bill brought joy and laughter to all who knew him.

Outside of his professional life, Bill was deeply devoted to his family and friends. He relished spending time with his loved ones, whether it was enjoying the beach and pool, dining out, or cheering on his beloved Philadelphia sports teams. Bill was an alumnus of Cardinal Dougherty High School in Philadelphia where he formed many lifelong friendships.

He leaves behind a loving family, including his sons, William J. Holtz Jr. (Mary) and Brian Holtz; his grandchildren, Caroline Holtz (Marian Balcacer), Caitlin Holtz, and Dylan Holtz; and his sister, Elizabeth Hufnagel (Raymond). Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret (Peggy) Holtz, and his brothers, Curtis, Thomas, and James Holtz.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, an organization close to Bill’s heart.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue on Saturday, October 4, 2025 from 11 am until the time of the service at 1pm. Bill’s memory will forever be cherished by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Letters of condolences may be sent by selecting the appropriate tab at the top.

Enzo Pardini, 80, of Hazlet, passed away Thursday surrounded by his family.

Enzo was born and raised in Camaiore, Italy until immigrating to Greenwich Village at the age of 13. He would graduate from Charles M. Hughes High School and then would spend two years at the College of Aeronautics and Aviation before being drafted into the US Army. Enzo would spend 4 years in the military and two tours in Vietnam, serving his country courageously on the front lines.

Upon returning to Manhattan Enzo would marry the love of his life Alma, and the two would start their young family. Enzo worked in the restaurant business in Manhattan and owned his own restaurant in Greenwich Village called Portofino. Enzo loved his dogs, shopping with his wife, and cooking.

Enzo is survived by his loving wife Alma; his children Michael Pardini and his wife Jennifer, and Alma Russo and her husband Joseph; his grandchildren Dana and her spouse Spencer, Tara and her spouse Kerry, Tyler and his spouse Tiana, Justin and his spouse Maria, Jake and Dani and Riley; and his great grandchildren Brody, Callie, Wesley, Gabriela, Melo, Lyla and Cash.

Visitation was October 2nd at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ.

Audrey Rita Horky (née VanNote), aged 92, passed away on September 24, 2025, in Long Branch, NJ. Born on May 14, 1933, in Newark, NJ, she was a lifelong resident of New Jersey and a graduate of St. Peters High School.

Audrey was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank S. Horky; her parents, Rosetta Anna Maria and Audry VanNote; her daughter Karen Constantino, her brothers, Lawrence, George, John, and Fred; and her sisters, Rosetta and Gloria. Audrey is also predeceased by her grandsons Andrew and Nicholas DePalma. She is survived by her daughter, Gayle R. DePalma and her wife, Thais L. Brouillette; her sister, Patricia Dashnaw; her grandchildren, Audriena and TJ Stockman, Anthony and Julianne DePalma, and Tracy and Jon Scott, along with many loving relatives and friends.

The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ is assisting with the arrangements. Audrey’s life will be remembered and celebrated by her family and the community she cherished.

Nicholas W. Epifano, 86, formerly of Ocean Twp, passed away September 23, 2025. Nickie as many knew him, was predeceased by his loving wife, Kay (2009). Nick was born and raised in Long Branch, settling in Ocean Twp where he remained until moving to Howell Twp in 2020.

An avid Raiders fan (some may say the only Raiders fan), Nick loved to watch Sunday football and playing cards. He was one of the original members of the Ocean Twp. Italian American Club. With Kay and many other founding members, ran the sausage & peppers stand at the Italian Festival for many years.

He worked for Shoprite as a deli manager for many years, retiring in 2004. After retirement, Nick enjoyed most of his free time on the golf course. It was a good day if he was out on the course, no matter how bad or good he played. If he wasn’t on the golf course, he was in his garden or at his grandchildren’s events.

His grandchildren meant the world to him, and he took every opportunity he could to spend time with them. Poppy as he was known, was always checking in on them, his famous last words after every conversation “Give the kids a kiss for me”. If he forgot to say it, he would call back.

Besides his wife Kay, Nick is predeceased by his father, William and mother, Lucy. An infamous girl dad, Nick is survived by his daughters Theresa and Sal Guazzo, Michelle and Bob Gidosh, Jeannette and Keith Macdonald, Patty and Rich Geiger, Nicole and Jay Armbrust, and Kelly and Ray Preston. Grandchildren Christina, Sal, Brian, Sean, Brittany, John Paul, Jaxon, Brandon, Kaylin, Chase and Kooper. His grandchildren leveled the playing field and gave him his boys. Nick is also survived by his brother-in-law, Clifford Letts and nephew Christopher Letts.

Visitation Friday, September 26th, 3:00 – 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 27th 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Nick was a big supporter of charities and would like it if you made a donation in his name.

Anthony P. Vaccaro (Tony) passed away on September 24, 2025 at the age of 93. He was born on September 18, 1932 in Bronxville, New York. Tony was a very special man who was loved by everyone, always putting his family first. His faith was an integral part of his life.

He started his education as a teen carpenter, eventually building his parent’s house and then went on to Manhattan College earning a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957.

Professionally, he worked as a Civil Engineer for the City of New York and established his own general contracting company. For the majority of his career he was employed by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He was responsible for the construction of several projects, some of which were: Journal Square, LaGuardia Airport, George Washington Bridge, Staten Island Teleport, Port Authority Bus Terminal, and the World Trade Center. After thirty years, he retired as manager of the World Trade Center Construction Division.

He loved golfing and especially fishing with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anne, their children: Anthony and his wife Ellen, Christopher and his wife Teresa, Kathryn and her husband Orlando, and Anne and her husband Kenneth; his 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 29, 2025, from 4 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 30.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: dennisavaccarofoundation.com, Salesian Missions, and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, honoring Tony’s generous spirit.

Shelia Yvonne Meekins passed away on September 9, 2025. She was able to share a very special moment with her oldest nephew Jerrone “Jerry” Meekins, Jr. two days before her death. Her sister-in-law Donna Marie Douglas-Watson was also by her side.

Shelia was born in Williamsburg, VA to John and Lorraine Meekins on April 5, 1956. She moved to Harlem, New York at age 3 with her family and eventually moved to Long Branch, NJ. Shelia attended the public schools in Long Branch. One of her favorite subjects was history. Her family came from the place called Chickahominy (Native Americans). Shelia was the Historian of her family. She believed that it was very important to know about your history. Shelia would take her children and grandchildren to Virginia so that they would know where their family came from. Shelia educated her family on their family roots. To Shelia, Chickahominy represented a place of refuge, nature, and a place of peace. She always wanted to go back home to Virginia because of the place that represented the roots of her family.

Shelia enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. When they were little, she would always rescue them by picking them up and taking them to the boardwalk, out to eat, and dressing up as Santa Clause during the holidays. There was never a dull moment when “Aunt She-She” was around.

Shelia had the biggest smile ever! She would greet you with open arms as her mother would. But if you ever crossed her, she would definitely tell you about yourself. She might have been cute but was no one to play with. One of her favorite stores growing up in Long Branch was JJ Newberry on Broadway.

Over the years, Shelia moved to Eatontown, NJ with her Common-Law-Husband James Gibson and their son John. As time passed and the loss of her parents and James, Shelia’s health began to slowly deteriorate. Life wasn’t the same for her and she held on as long as she could. We will never know the hurt and pain that this woman had to endure to the end. Her relationship with some of her family also changed. No one could imagine what it could be like on their death bed and not being able to mend the ways that were severed. Also, not being able to see her loved ones before her eyes shut for eternity.

Shelia was predeceased by: John Meekins (father), Lorraine Meekins (mother), James Gibson (Common-Law-Husband), and Errol Meekins (nephew).

Shelia leaves behind her Brother: Jerrone Meekins Sr. and wife Vinnetie, Daughter: Myesha Reshon Meekins, Son: John Meekins, Grandchildren: Myesha (Meekins -Cox)-Lambert and husband Charles Lambert, Micaela Meekins, My ‘Jhon Meekins, Great grandchildren: Myla Meekins, Miracle Meekins and Noah Meekins, Nephews and Nieces: Jerrone Meekins Jr., Marcia Meekins, Eric Meekins, Alan Meekins, Leah Meekins-Brown, Ivory Meekins, Shaqueya D. Mitchell and Aaran Meekins. Also, dear friend Gloria Richardson-Ferrell, other family members and friends.

Shelia Yvonne Meekins, you will be missed by those who spent time with you and loved you to the end!

Pasquale G. D’Esposito, of Ocean Township, died peacefully on Thursday, October 2, 2025, his 96th birthday. A lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore, Pat was well-traveled and well-read, and an ardent conversationalist on any topic. He was a man of deep faith, a loving and beloved husband and father, a faithful friend to all, and a trusted mentor to many. He delighted in being an inspired storyteller, sports enthusiast, zeppole artisan, and source of wonder to generations of children with his tried-and-true riddles and hand games.

Born in Asbury Park to Salvatore and Frances D’Esposito, Pat graduated from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in 1943 and Asbury Park High School in 1948, where he played football. He joined the US Army and served in the Korean War as a radio operator, for which he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, and the United Nations Service Medal. Upon his discharge, he matriculated at the University of Pennsylvania, earning a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1958, and soon began his career with Jersey Central Power and Light Company, from which he retired as Superintendent of the Sayreville Generating Station in 1991, after 34 years of continuous service.

Meeting the love of his life, Delores Ann Sammarco in Asbury Park in 1950, Pat and Dee were married in the Fall of 1958 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. A few years later in Neptune, they started a family of three: Lisa Ann, Pat Jr. and Joseph Dominick (JD) of whom Pat was extremely proud; and in 1972 they built their dream house in Wayside, Ocean Township where they enjoyed hosting friends and family. Seven years ago, well after their nest was empty, the couple moved to Nobility Crest at Ocean and were recently joined by their caregiver, confidant and friend, Harriet Wiafe.

Pat was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church his entire life, a life member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and a member of the Catholic War Veterans – OLMC Post #714. He was a proud member of the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean, for which he served as President in 2005 and 2006. Pat is survived by Delores, his wife of 66 years; his children, Lisa and her partner, Michael Sanford (New York City), Pat and his wife, Robyn (Boulder, CO), and JD and his wife, Santina (Tinton Falls); grandchildren Tony, Nicholas, Alyssa, Dominick, Michael, Grace, and Delilah; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Louise Murray (Asbury Park). He is predeceased by his brothers, Vincent and Salvatore.

Visitation will be from 2-5 pm Sunday at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Asbury Park. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/en/ or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research https://www.michaeljfox.org/. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Stephen E. Morehouse, 65, of Oceanport, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 19 2025. Known for his love of motorcycles, landscaping, music, concerts, hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors. He is survived by his children, Amanda Morehouse and her Fiancé Kevin Fazio, Christina Silva and her husband Joe Silva, and Greg Morehouse; Life partner and mother of his children, Joanne; his mother Jane Morehouse; his brothers Scott and Gary Morehouse; his nieces & nephews, and 5 beautiful grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Stephen M Morehouse, Brother Mark Morehouse, and father George E. Morehouse.

For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.