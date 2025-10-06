Shore Regional High School Invites Families to Fall Open House

Shore Regional High School is excited to welcome prospective students and their families to its annual Fall Open House on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 6:00 PM. The event is a great way to explore everything Shore Regional has to offer — from strong academics to athletics, arts, and student life.

The evening will kick off with guided tours of the campus, giving families the chance to see classrooms, science labs, and newly updated spaces. The event highlights Shore Regional’s dedication to creating an environment that fosters both academic achievement and personal growth.

Following the tours, families will hear from school leaders and staff about the many programs that make Shore Regional unique. “We are excited to highlight our exceptional programs,” said Dr. Lisa English, Superintendent of Shore Regional High School. “The Open House is a wonderful opportunity for prospective families to see firsthand why Shore Regional is a dynamic and student-focused school.”

Families will also learn more about Shore Regional’s academic pathways, including the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and the Advanced Placement Capstone Program. The evening will highlight extracurricular activities, athletics, and other opportunities that help students grow into well-rounded learners and leaders.

Shore Regional also takes pride in supporting international students and fostering global connections. Open House will provide information on the school’s resources for international students, as well as opportunities for Shore students to participate in international exchange experiences

Prospective families are warmly encouraged to join us for the Fall Open House on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Shore Regional High School in West Long Branch, NJ. For more information, visit www.shoreregional.org.