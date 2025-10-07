Update on Long Branch BOE Candidate Forum

Local ObituariesOctober 6, 2025
Dear all,
We are a week away from our Candidate Forum. So far, we have 6 candidates coming.
DAVID BROWN
TRACEY M BROWN
RICK GARLIPP
SANDRA GIORDANO
DOMINIC SAMA
KRISTOPHER PARKER
We plan to open doors to the FORUM at the Portuguese Club at 5:30 p.m. The press is invited to the “green room” in case any candidate is interested in speaking with them beforehand.
Questions for the Candidates: This year, there will be a Q&A panel representing parents, students and guests from our sponsoring organizations. Questions will be drawn from the following categories below (and the audience may ask questions as well from topics of their own choosing):
Understanding the District (its roles, responsibilities and priorities)
Budget and Funding
Teachers and Staff
Student Success & Support
Culture, Inclusion and Belonging
Student Civic Engagement and Citizenship
Parental and Community Engagement
Safety and Facilities
Technology
PROGRAM AGENDA:
Welcoming Remarks
Introduction of the moderator and Q&A panel
Introduction of the Candidates and Review of Guidelines
SEGMENT #1: 1 – 2-minute presentation by each candidate on their backgrounds and why they are running (20 minutes)
SEGMENT 2: Moderator/Panel Question and answer period.(40 minutes)
- Each candidate will be given 2-3 questions to answer by the panel related
to public education.
b) Each candidate will have 2 minutes to respond to each question. Questions
may be posed to all some or one candidate, but each will be given equal
time to present their point of view.
SEGMENT 3: Audience: Question and answer period (1 minute per candidate): (30 minutes)
SEGMENT 4: 90-second wrap-up by each candidate. (2 minutes)
Looking forward to seeing you there!
Marcia
Marcia Wilson Brown, 201-704-4669