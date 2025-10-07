Update on Long Branch BOE Candidate Forum

We are a week away from our Candidate Forum. So far, we have 6 candidates coming.

DAVID BROWN

TRACEY M BROWN

RICK GARLIPP

SANDRA GIORDANO

DOMINIC SAMA

KRISTOPHER PARKER

We plan to open doors to the FORUM at the Portuguese Club at 5:30 p.m . The press is invited to the “green room” in case any candidate is interested in speaking with them beforehand.

Questions for the Candidates: This year, there will be a Q&A panel representing parents, students and guests from our sponsoring organizations. Questions will be drawn from the following categories below (and the audience may ask questions as well from topics of their own choosing):