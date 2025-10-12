Erin Toppi Secures Mya Cup Win For Ocean

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

For the past 14 years there is one game on the Ocean Township girls’ varsity soccer schedule that means more than any other game. The opponents change, but the goal remains the same. The objective is to raise funds and awareness of childhood cancers and to honor the memory of a beautiful little girl; Mya Linn Terry.

Back in 2011, Mya was fighting for her life as she had a very rare and aggressive cancer. Mya’s cousin Alex Pickett, and Gabby Hagerman organized the game as a fundraiser. Those two young ladies and the rest of the 2011 Spartans did an amazing job of getting the May Cup organized. Unfortunately, Mya lost her fight at the young age of 10.

Fast forward 14 years and Alex Pickett is now the head coach of the Spartans. The Mya Cup has been played and the Mya Linn Terry Foundation has raised over $1.5 million helping over 200 local families with children fighting a life and death battle with cancer.

Following Mya’s death, her mom, Kelly Terry, along with family and friends started the foundation. All those who receive support from the foundation are call “Mya’s Warriors” and sadly over 60 of those young warriors have passed and are known as “Mya’s Angels.”

This year’s opponents in the 2025 Mya Cup were the Scarlet Fliers of Neptune, who entered the game with a 5-6-1 overall record.

Neptune plays in the Shore Conference B Central division. Ocean has been struggling this season as they entered the game at 3-10-1 overall. The play in the A Central division.

Most of the game was played in the midfield, where both the Scarlet Fliers and Spartan defensive units were getting a workout. It was only in the late minutes of the second half that Spartan sidelines and fans erupted into a loud cheer.

Erin Toppi, a sophomore defensive player for Ocean, kicked a rocket at the Neptune goal, which flew past the goalkeeper and into the net. That lone goal was all that was needed for Ocean to secure the victory and keep the Mya Cup in Ocean.

The A Central division has seven teams with Trinity Hall on top at 11-2-2. Ocean is sitting in fifth position currently. Grace Fuller, senior goal keeper for the Spartans, played an excellent game, making some very athletic saves.

Neptune is in second place in the B Central division. They have six teams with Matawan on top at 6-7-1. Their goal keeper, freshman Meghan Rogers, also had a superior game making eight saves.

Kelly Terry stated that this year the foundation was assisting two young warriors. One from Ocean Township and the other from Neptune, who are both undergoing treatment.

Mya left us at 10 years old, but her memory, her legacy and her foundation will live on forever as they provide financial support, education and comfort for those families and friends who fight cancer daily.

