RWJBarnabas Health Ushers in New Era in Nursing Education 

Expansion of Historic Nursing School Reflects Continued Commitment to Next Generation of Nurses

Oceanport, N.J., October 10, 2025 – RWJBarnabas Health cut the ribbon on a major expansion of one of the nation’s oldest and New Jersey’s longest-operating nursing school as part of its continuing commitment to excellence in nursing education and to educating and empowering the next generation of compassionate, skilled nurses.

The RWJBarnabas Health School of Nursing also welcomed its first class of 53 students to a new, second location in Oceanport, N.J. The state-of-the-art facility augments the system’s longstanding Elizabeth-based nursing school, allowing the system to proactively address the state’s projected nursing shortage by educating and preparing more nursing students, particularly those residing or working in the system’s southern region.

“Let me be clear, without our 11,000 nurses, there would be no RWJBarnabas Health,” said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “Our investment in nursing merely starts with the School of Nursing, but it does not end there. Through our Institute for Nursing Excellence and our Center for Professional Development, we provide support and training opportunities for the growth of our nurses throughout their entire career.”

Originally founded in 1891 as the Elizabeth General Training School, the RWJBarnabas Health Trinitas School of Nursing was officially renamed The RWJBarnabas Health School of Nursing in March and will continue to provide classes and training at its northern location on the Union College of Union County, N.J. (UCNJ) campus in Elizabeth.

“We appreciate the incredible partnership and collaboration with UCNJ’s administration and leaders who were instrumental in making this possible,” said Nancy Holecek, MAS, MHA, BSN, RN, FNAP, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “Our collective vision for providing students with a learning environment conducive to developing the knowledge, skills, and attitudes required to become competent, professional nurses will continue to be reflected in our nursing school philosophy.”

The new expanded Oceanport site is located at 283 Sherrill Avenue, in Squier Hall on the old Fort Monmouth. It features advanced technology, experienced faculty, and hands-on training opportunities. The location also serves as the home for The Institute for Nursing Excellence at RWJBarnabas Health.

"Today, we celebrate that achievement, the expansion of RWJBarnabas Health's School of Nursing with our first class of 53 students; 724 students from our Elizabeth location and now Oceanport are pursuing their dream of becoming a nurse," said Mary Beth Russell, PhD, MA, RN, NPDA-BC, NEA-BC, FNAP, CPHQ, CNE, Senior Vice President, The Center for Professional Development, Innovation, Research & The Institute for Nursing Excellence. "These students will learn more than they ever imagined, grow into competent and confident professionals, and make a difference that will ripple far beyond those walls."

The RWJBarnabas Health School of Nursing offers Generic Registered Nurse (RN) and Cooperative Nursing programs at both Elizabeth and Oceanport locations through a partnership with UCNJ. The Cooperative Nursing program includes the ACEN (Accreditation Commission for Nursing Education, Inc.) accredited diploma program and the Cooperative program with UCNJ. The LPN to RN program for licensed practical nurses who want to advance their profession will continue to be available to students in Elizabeth.

“As one of the top 10 community colleges in the country per The Aspen Institute, we celebrate our over 50-year relationship with RWJBarnabas Health’s School of Nursing,” said Dr. Maris Lown, Executive Vice President and Provost of UCNJ. “We celebrate this expansion of RWJBarnabas Health’s Nursing Program, particularly at a time when they are needed most. We will do everything we can to enrich, enhance, and make this relationship one of the best in the country.”

Nursing students who successfully complete their education through The RWJBarnabas Health School of Nursing are eligible to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). This standardized test determines if recent nursing graduates are ready to practice and is required to become a registered nurse in the United States.

“Your preparation at this school is literally your launching pad,” said Susan C. Reinhard, PhD, RN, FAAN, Chair of the RWJBarnabas Health Board of Trustees. “As a nurse, you have chosen a profession that offers endless possibilities. You will never need to search for meaning in your work. It will find you every day.”

Mary Beth Russell is serving as the RWJBarnabas Health School of Nursing’s executive dean, joining a school administration that includes: Dean Roseminda Santee, DNP, MA, RN, NEA-BC, CNO, ANEF; Associate Dean Constance Kozacheck, PhD, MSN, NPD-BC, CCRN; and Advisor Mary McTigue, DNP, RNC, CENP.

