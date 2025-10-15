Gopal, Donlon and Peterpaul Honor Hometown Heroes

TINTON FALLS – Senator Vin Gopal and Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, D-Monmouth – recognized Hometown Heroes from Legislative District 11 towns at an event on Oct. 9, 2025 in Neptune.

“Tonight, we are here to honor and celebrate our hometown heroes, the brave first responders and emergency personnel that serve Monmouth County every single Day,” Assemblywoman Peterpaul said at the start of the event held at the Brick House in Tinton Falls.

The annual Hometown Heroes recognizes first responders, EMS members, firefighters, and police from each Legislative District 11 town. This year honorees included a lifeguard from Loch Arbour and the first female police sergeant in Allenhurst.

“In times of crisis or fear, these are the folks running toward, not away from the danger. They routinely put their own lives at risk all for the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” Senator Vin Gopal said.

“Amid the danger and the chaos, they remain courageous and steadfast, acting as the calm in the storm,” Assemblywoman Donlon added. “Wow, it is so wonderful to see almost a hundred people in this room, celebrating with us tonight.” The Hometown Hero honorees are:

● Asbury Park Officers Dewitt Bacon and John Walsh, who exemplified both bravery and composure during a harrowing house fire, where body camera footage showed his heroic efforts to rescue an eight-year-old boy from a burning building.

● Eatontown Police Chief Theresa Healy, who became the first woman police sergeant on the force in 2011 and whose career represents the strong leadership and commitment that keeps our towns safe, and serves as a testament to dedication and service.

● Freehold Township EMS Chief Jeremy Hoffman who began his public service at the age of 15 with the Freehold EMS Cadet Corps and has remained an essential part of building the capabilities of Freehold EMS for two decades, leading them through tough circumstances like Hurricane Sandy and the COVID-19 pandemic, all while serving as a firefighter. Hoffman holds an MBA from Columbia Southern University.

● Red Bank Police Sgt. Ashon Lovick, who has served the community where he grew up for 17 years and been a valued coach and mentor to local middle school children in the D.A.R.E. program.

● Captain Melanie Manning of the Neptune Township First Aid Squad, who has served Neptune for over 11 years, including service as a Peer Support Specialist, offering a critical lifeline to fellow first responders and promoting mental health in EMS.

● Loch Arbour Head Lifeguard Kevin Novobilsky, a graduate student at Rutgers University whose vigilance ensures that time spent at the Jersey shore is fun, memorable, and safe.

● Chief Kevin Pearse of the Neptune City Fire Department, a volunteer firefighter for 20 years from a family of firefighters. This year, he led the 30-member department through two major milestones – the delivery of a new fire engine and the celebration of the department’s 125th Anniversary, while responding to over 220 calls a year.

● Sgt. Patrick Vaccaro of the Long Branch Police Department who, on May 31st of this year, was part of a team that responded to a collapsed man who had stopped breathing. Sgt. Vaccaro performed CPR, restoring the man’s pulse and stabilizing him to transport him to the hospital.

● Allenhurst Police Officer Lisa Griffin, a law enforcement officer for 42 years. Officer Griffin retired from the U.S. Navy Reserves after 30 years and has continued her dedication to service to the community as a Class II Officer in Allenhurst. “We want to thank all of our honorees, who bring commitment and passion to everything they do,” Gopal said. “Your stories are inspiring and your service is invaluable.”

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committees; Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture, Aging and Human Services, and the Financial Institutions and Insurance Committees They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.