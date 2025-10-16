Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Beauty :

A name that fits this girl like a glass slipper, it’s Beauty! She’s a 52lb 1-year-old princess ready to find her fairy-tail ending. She’s a fearful girl who has been guarded like a knight, but with time and at her pace, her true personality shines through. Beauty is a rose waiting to bloom in the right conditions, and your patience will be royally rewarded with kisses and zoomies! This will be a tale as old as time…

Need some zest in your life? Try a little Lemon Squeeze!

Up until now, life has been giving me a lot of lemons. I came in as a 2 year old stray male in rough shape – my eyes were so infected, I had a permanent squint (like someone had squeezed lemon juice in them!) Antibiotics were able to save my right eye, but my left eye had to be removed for my health. I am feeling soooo much better now – and how cute is my forever winky face! 😉

I am also FIV+. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus and means that my immune system is weaker than a cat without FIV. Being FIV+ does not affect my quality of life one bit. With an FIV+ cat, the most important thing is to try to avoid unnecessary stressors as well as other cats that are sick, since FIV+ cats are more likely to catch an illness if they are exposed to it.

I am truly the most affectionate boy. I hope you won’t mind when I nuzzle your neck, make biscuits on your shoulder, and press my nose to yours for some kisses! My pictures are blurry because all I want is to keep getting more pets (and you’ll hear my cute chirpy noises when I’m asking for some)! I seem to be very interested in my kitty friends so we think I would be okay with other cats, but I would still be happy with just us!

Adopt me, and your life will be easy, peasy, Lemon Squeeze-y!!!!