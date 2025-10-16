Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center Upcoming Events

Dear LBACC Community,

If you haven’t done so already, come and visit our current exhibit, Springsteen in Long Branch, An Exhibition Telling the Story of Born to Run. In collaboration with the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music at Monmouth University, this special exhibition brings Bruce’s Long Branch years to life. Discover how living in West End shaped the young musician and inspired him to write Born to Run. Explore commemorative treasures and keepsakes from his early days, uncover fascinating stories, and immerse yourself in a world of Bruce Springsteen.

Coming up!