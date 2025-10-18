RWJBarnabas Health’s Certificate of Need Application for New Acute Care Hospital in Tinton Falls Deemed Complete by New Jersey Department of Health

Determination Marks Key Milestone for Transforming Health Care throughout Monmouth County

Long Branch – RWJBarnabas Health announced today that the New Jersey Department of Health has advanced the system’s plans to build a 252-bed modern acute care hospital in Tinton Falls on the Vogel Medical Campus. This marks a key milestone in RWJBarnabas Health’s vision to transform health care throughout Monmouth County. The project includes significant investments to modernize facilities and maintain essential services and patient access at the existing Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.

The Department of Health notified RWJBarnabas Health that the system’s Certificate of Need application has been deemed complete, allowing the proposed project to move forward to the next phase of the review and approval process. The decision signifies that all required documentation and information for the application have been submitted and accepted for review by the State.

“RWJBarnabas Health is building a health care model for the future right here in Monmouth County,” said Eric Carney, President and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood. “Our bold vision includes new and improved facilities designed to meet the evolving needs of our community, driven by the expertise of our providers and feedback from our patients.”

Located just five miles away from Monmouth Medical Center’s Long Branch campus, the Vogel Medical Campus at Fort Monmouth in Tinton Falls, will include the Specialty and Cancer Care Center and the proposed new, modern acute care hospital.

“Once approved, the new, modern hospital will elevate health care for patients, families, and caregivers across Monmouth County,” said Carney. “We are prioritizing the delivery of high-quality, safe and compassionate care at an easily accessible location near the Garden State Parkway and other major roadways.”

A cornerstone of RWJBarnabas Health’s longstanding commitment to Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center will continue to provide patients with vital and essential health services and an enhanced patient experience. The Long Branch campus will maintain critical emergency and behavioral health services, as well as overnight observation beds.

“We are reaffirming our commitment to Long Branch by continuing to invest in Monmouth Medical Center,” Carney added. “Upgrading this facility will allow us to continue providing high-quality health care in Long Branch well into the future, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of the community for generations to come.”

New Acute Care Hospital

The proposed 252-bed acute care hospital will feature all-private inpatient rooms, modern design, innovative medicine and cutting-edge technology to enhance the patient experience and the highest-quality outcomes. Directly addressing patient feedback, the new facility will allow for greater family involvement, privacy, and improved comfort that creates a more healing environment. It will include emergency and surgical services, radiology, and all other critical support services. It will also include easier access with ample and well-lit parking, clear walking paths and security stations for enhanced safety.

Coming Soon – The Specialty and Cancer Care Center

The 150,000-square foot Specialty and Cancer Care Center at the Vogel Medical Campus will provide comprehensive outpatient cancer care in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute – New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center. It will offer innovative treatment options such as precision medicine and cellular therapies, and access to the latest clinical trials. The outpatient center will also offer surgical and imaging services, physician offices and support services. Construction is currently underway and anticipated to be completed in late 2026.

Continued Investment in Modernizing Monmouth Medical Center for a Better Future

Plans to redesign the Long Branch campus include maintaining essential services and facility improvements focused on centralizing care and creating greater efficiency and ease of access. These planned renovations feature updates to the largest patient care tower and the building’s façade, along with added parking. This transformation will directly benefit patients, caregivers, and families and ensure that Monmouth Medical Center continues to meet the evolving needs of the community, including underserved populations, for decades to come.

Addressing Social Determinants of Health

As New Jersey’s leading provider of charity care and Medicaid by two times, RWJBarnabas Health is dedicated to serving the most vulnerable among us and addressing the social determinants of health to build healthier communities. Our continued investment in Monmouth County prioritizes access for historically vulnerable communities. These increased investments include embedding Community Health Workers to help reduce barriers to care, connect patients to critical primary and specialty care, provide SNAP navigators to help families gain access to healthy, nutritious foods, and offer transportation services through rideshare partnerships, so community members can access the care they need. The plan reinforces RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to building and sustaining healthier communities.

“The Long Branch campus will continue to provide essential emergency services, while the new acute care hospital in Tinton Falls, with its close proximity to the Garden State Parkway and other major roadways, will bring Monmouth Medical Center’s nationally recognized clinical care closer to more people we serve across the county and region,” said Mary Anne Nagy, Chairperson of the Monmouth Medical Center Board of Trustees.

“Our continued investment is driven by patient feedback, as we endeavor to enhance every aspect of the patient experience at all stages of a hospital visit—from arrival and check-in to care, recovery, and discharge,” said Ann M. Szapor, MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Monmouth Medical Center. “By investing in modern upgrades and innovative technology, we have the power to elevate compassionate, dignified care for everyone we serve.”

RWJBarnabas Health is boldly reinforcing its commitment to the health care future of Monmouth County, pledging close collaboration with community partners and actively incorporating patient needs and feedback into these plans. This continued investment, building on Monmouth Medical Center’s longstanding dedication to Long Branch, is designed to meet not only the needs of today, but also for future challenges as the community and its health care needs continue to evolve.

“We look forward to sharing further updates on this continued investment as we work together to shape a healthier, more sustainable future for our community,” Carney said.

About RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive academic health system, caring for more than five million people annually. Nationally renowned for quality and safety, the system includes 14 hospitals and 9,000 affiliated physicians providing care at more than 700 patient care locations.

RWJBarnabas Health partners with its communities to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey. It provides patient-centered care in a compassionate manner and is the state’s largest safety-net provider and leader in addressing the social determinants of health. RWJBarnabas Health provides food to the hungry, housing for the homeless and economic opportunities to those most vulnerable.

RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to enhancing access to care includes a transformative partnership with Rutgers University, including the Rutgers Cancer Institute — the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

RWJBarnabas Health is among New Jersey’s largest private employers, with more than 45,000 employees, contributing more than $7 billion to the state economy every year. For more information, visit www.RWJBH.org.