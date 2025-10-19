Gopal, Donjon & Peterpaul Honor Italian Americans

On Sunday afternoon Senator Vin Gopal and Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul honored local Italian Americans for their service to the community. The event was held at Figli Di Colombo located on South Seventh Avenue in Long Branch. It’s the third annual event which is held at the end of the Long Branch Columbus Day Parade.

Honored this year, were Chris Amato, Natalie Tortorello, Pat Menna, Jan Moore & Emily Sonnessa, The Caputo Family, Gabby Russo, Fred Lomangino, and Dr. Mary Jane Celli.

Everyone filled dinner plates with an abundance of delicious Italian cuisine catered by “Stir Crazy With Paula” then settled into their seats for the introductions.

Peterpaul opened the ceremony speaking about her own Italian heritage, and what it was like growing up in an Italian family.

“Being Italian-American isn’t just ancestry — it’s belonging. It’s knowing who you are, where you come from, and carrying that pride wherever you go,” Peterpaul said. “It’s home — and it’s family, whether by blood or by bond.”

She then introduced he The Caputo Family from Caputo’s Bakery in Ursula Plaza, Long Branch.

Their story begins in 1960, when Jack moved from Brooklyn to Long Branch, where his parents opened Caputo’s Italian Pastry Shoppe and taught him the value of hard work and family.

After marrying Ursula in 1967, they raised three children—Maria, Ursula, and Joseph—while running the bakery side by side and keeping the family tradition alive.

Over the years, the business grew into a beloved community fixture, now led by their son Joseph and his wife Joelle, with help from their own children.

Today, Jack and Ursula cherish their seven grandchildren—the “seven wonders of the world”—as the family continues to build a legacy grounded in love, perseverance, and togetherness.



For more than fifty years, Jan Moore and Emily Sonnessa devoted their lives to advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community in New Jersey, championing the rights of seniors, individuals living with AIDS, and others facing discrimination.

Their remarkable love and activism were beautifully captured in the 2017 award-winning PBS documentary Love Wins.

Since Emily’s passing in 2021, Jan has continued to honor her wife’s legacy by inspiring younger generations to be visible, vocal, and compassionate allies for equality.

Together and individually, they embody the courage, resilience, and community spirit that have long defined New Jersey’s proud Italian-American heritage.

Natalie Tortorello has been an Ocean Township resident since 2013, she is a lifelong New Jerseyan with a Master’s in Organizational Psychology from Kean University and a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Rutgers.

With over 12 years of nonprofit leadership experience, she has served as Chief Operating Officer of Our House, Inc. since 2015, overseeing residential, day, and employment programs for adults with developmental disabilities.

A former educational research and development professional, she’s also deeply involved in civic life and she remains active in local PTAs and advocacy boards — and is a proud Bon Jovi superfan.

Gabriella A. Russo, Esq. was born in Long Branch and raised in Ocean Township, a proud second-generation Italian-American whose grandparents emigrated from Sant’ Antimo, Napoli, and Panaia, Calabria in the 1960s in pursuit of the American Dream.

Her childhood was filled with cherished Italian traditions—from Sunday dinners and homemade wine to annual Christmas cookie baking—which she hopes to carry on for generations.

Gabriella proudly follows in the footsteps of her late grandfather, Vincenzo C. Russo, a beloved community leader and past president of Figli di Colombo.

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts School of Law and now an Associate at Rudnick, Addonizio, Pappa & Casazza in Hazlet, she practices personal injury and real estate law and was recently named one of New Jersey’s “Top 40 Under 40” Civil Plaintiff Trial Attorneys by The National Trial Lawyers.



Dr. Mary Jane Celli was honored posthumously with her award being accepted by Long Branch Mayor John Pallone and with remarks by Congressman Frank Pallone, who spoke fondly of their memories of her and her family.

Dr. Celli dedicated her life to service — first as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War, then as a Long Branch Councilwoman committed to improving her community, and later as a federal executive at Fort Monmouth, where she retired after thirty-eight years of distinguished service.

A proud graduate of Brookdale Community College and Kean University, she went on to earn advanced degrees from the University of Virginia, Temple University, and the London Business School.

Her leadership and intellect left an indelible mark across every role she held, from public service to federal administration.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Celli generously gave her time to numerous civic, professional, and faith-based organizations, enriching the lives of countless others.

Chris Amato was raised in a family devoted to public service, with his parents, Mike and Debbie, dedicating their careers to the Township of Ocean and volunteering countless hours in youth programs that inspired his own commitment to community.

For over twenty years, he has served the Ocean Township School District, beginning as a special education teacher and now leading as principal of the very Intermediate School he once attended.

Beyond education, Chris has spent nearly a decade coaching and mentoring through Tinton Falls Little League Softball, where he helped lead the creation of a state-of-the-art softball complex with support from the LD11 Team.

His lifelong dedication to education, sports, and service reflects the values instilled by his parents and continues to inspire the next generation.



Pasquale Menna was born in 1954 in Montefalcone Nel Sannio, Italy, and immigrated with his family to Red Bank, New Jersey, in 1964, where he graduated from Red Bank High School before earning his degree from George Washington University and his law degree from The American University.

After being admitted to the New Jersey Bar, he began his legal career at Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company before establishing The Menna Law Firm, LLC, where he continues to practice civil, criminal, and municipal law across Monmouth County.

Over his 34 years in public service, he served 18 years on the Red Bank Borough Council and 16 years as Mayor, in addition to long-standing roles as Fire Commissioner, Fire Department Chaplain, and Municipal Prosecutor in several towns.

A devout Catholic and decorated community leader, Mayor Menna has been honored internationally for his service and remains active in numerous legal, charitable, and faith-based organizations, maintaining close ties to his Italian heritage.

Fred M. Lomangino serves as President of Ice King and Cold Storage Inc., where he oversees all operations of a thriving manufacturing and distribution company supplying ice to grocery stores, airports, hotels, hospitals, and other major venues across New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia.

His leadership extends beyond business through his nearly decade-long service on the Tinton Falls Board of Education, where he made lasting contributions to the community.

A proud Italian-American, Fred exemplifies the spirit of service, hard work, and dedication that has long defined New Jersey’s Italian heritage.

His professional excellence and civic commitment continue to earn him the respect and admiration of all who know him.

