Letter to the Editor from Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon

Three Ways to Vote Makes Casting a Ballot Convenient

Dear Monmouth County Voters,

The General Election is fast approaching on Tuesday, November 4, and New Jersey voters have three voting options that provide convenience and flexibility for casting your ballot!

One way to vote early is to vote by mail. You don’t need a special reason! Simply fill out and sign the application and submit by mail (no later than October 28) or in person at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold (on or before November 3). When receiving your mail-in ballot packet, you can complete it from literally anywhere. Then, return it either by mail, in person or via authorized drop box. Forms, deadlines and instructions are available at MonmouthCountyVotes.gov or on our free “Monmouth County Votes” mobile app.

If you prefer casting your ballot in person, consider early in-person voting, which begins Saturday, October 25, and continues through Sunday, November 2. This option offers evening and weekend hours! Monmouth County voters may cast their ballot at any one of 10 Early Voting locations regardless of where they live in the County. Refer to the website or app for hours and locations.

As always, voters also have the option to vote in person on Election Day at their assigned polling location. With more days and more ways to vote, voters have more choices, convenience and flexibility than ever, so be sure to vote!

Best regards,

Christine Giordano Hanlon

Monmouth County Clerk

Clerk of Elections Office, 300 Halls Mill Road, Freehold, NJ 07728