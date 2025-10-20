Ocean shuts out Colts Neck 22-0

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Ocean Township went to Colts Neck on Saturday morning and completely dominated the Cougars 22-0 in a non-divisional Shore Conference football game. However, it almost started with a disaster for Ocean.

Spartans have driven to the Colts Neck four-yard line and had a second and goal with two minutes to go in the first quarter. Jordan Gaudious, junior quarterback, rolled out of the pocket to his left and was looking to throw the ball. It appeared that he fumbled and a Colts Neck player picked it up and ran 96 yards for the touchdown. However, officials called it intentionally grounding and Ocean maintained possession. A few plays later, sophomore Joey Bercovicz kicked a 29-yard field goal and Ocean was up 3-0.

In the second quarter, with 2:39 to play in the first half, junior Jake Garrett was in as quarterback for the Spartans. Ocean had a second and 15 at the Colts Neck 15, when Garrett dropped back into the pocket but didn’t find an open receiver, so he ran the ball in for the first Spartan touchdown. Bercovicz was good on the extra point and Ocean was up 10-0, and that is how the first half ended.

Chad King, who is in his second year as head coach of the Spartans, made some adjustments during the break and had his team dialed in on the Colts Neck squad. In the third quarter, Ocean moved the ball downfield with passes and runs. Facing a second and goal at the Cougars two-yard line, Josh Calixte, senior running back, powered in for the touchdown. Bercovicz was perfect again for the extra point putting Ocean out in front 17-0 with 6:19 left in the quarter.

With 6:45 to play in the game, Bercovicz kicked his second field goal of the game for the Spartans. This kick was 31 yards out and Ocean was up 20-0.

Ocean’s defense was putting tremendous pressure on Colts Neck all afternoon, forcing them into third and long several times. With 5:35 to play and deep into their own end of the field, Garrett put on a tremendous rush and sacked the Cougars quarterback in the end zone for a safety. That was the final two points of the game giving Ocean the 22-0 shutout victory.

With the win, Ocean is now 4-4 overall and are 2-2 in the D North division. Colts Neck drops to 2-6 overall and are 1-3 in the C North.

In the air, Gaudious completed five of 12 passes for 62 yards. Garrett was one of three for 48 yards. On the ground, Calixte had 97 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Garrett ran the ball seven times and had 33 yards and a touchdown.

Jack Varley, senior wide receiver, had an amazing over the shoulder catch in full stride. The pass was from Garrett and it was good for 48 yards which set up a Spartan touchdown. Besides the sack for a safety, Garrett had two tackles for a loss, four solo tackles and pressured the quarterback five times.

Ocean will close out the regular season on Friday, October 24, when they host Central Regional, who is currently 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the B South division. Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m.

Additional photos will be posted at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports