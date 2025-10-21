Pallone Urges Turnout at Public Hearing on October 29th to Stop RWJBarnabas, Murphy Administration From Closing Long Branch Hospital

NJ 6th District Congressman Tells Constituents Don’t Let Murphy and RWJBarnabas Quietly Shut Down Long Branch’s Hospital

LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) is calling on residents to attend the October 29 public hearing on RWJBarnabas Health’s plan to move Monmouth Medical Center’s hospital license and core services out of Long Branch.

Pallone was also critical of the short notice of the hearing and the timing that beings during the workday at 4 pm.

“This hearing should be in the evening. RWJBarnabas and the Murphy Administration are hoping people don’t show up,” Pallone said. “They want a quiet room to rubberstamp a deal that guts Long Branch’s hospital and moves care for critical services out of town to cater to wealthier patients. Don’t give them that.”

Pallone has repeatedly blasted the plan as a profit-driven betrayal of the Long Branch community and faulted Governor Murphy and Acting Commissioner Jeff Brown for siding with RWJBarnabas over working families.

PUBLIC HEARING INFO:

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time: 4:00–6:00 PM

Where: Ocean Place Resort located at 1 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Parking: Free parking is available at Ocean Place Resort or the Municipal Lot across the street on the corner of Broadway and Ocean Blvd.

Additional details are available here: https://web.doh.nj.gov/apps2/events/showDetails.aspx?item=7255