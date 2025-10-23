Commissioners Present Early Voting Proclamation

Early voting takes place from Oct. 25-Nov.2 in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners presented Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, Board of Elections Chair Eileen Kean and Superintendent of Elections Christopher Siciliano with a proclamation promoting awareness of early voting options during a Workshop Meeting on October 23.

“My fellow Commissioners and I encourage every eligible voter in Monmouth County to exercise their right and participate in the 2025 General Election,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Voters can cast their ballots in person during the early voting period, which runs from Saturday, October 25, through Sunday, November 2, vote by mail, or vote in person on Election Day, Tuesday, November 4, 2025.”

“During the early in-person voting period, there will be 10 convenient early voting locations throughout Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office. “Each location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

“I want to commend the County Clerk, the Monmouth County Board of Elections, and the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections for their collaboration in ensuring voters have the most up-to-date information,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Board of Elections and the Superintendent of Elections. “Participating in elections each year strengthens our democratic process, so be sure to visit monmouthcountyvotes.gov for more information.”

“As Clerk of Elections, one of my top priorities has been to educate voters about Early Voting. I’m proud that Monmouth County has ranked #1 in the state for Early Voting turnout in every General Election since it was implemented in 2021,” said Clerk Hanlon. “With more days and more ways to vote, Early Voting offers flexibility and convenience.”

