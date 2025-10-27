State Postpones Public Hearing; Pallone to Lead Community Information Session at Hearing’s Original Time & Place

LONG BRANCH – After the state postponed a hearing on the plan to close Monmouth Medical Center that was to be held at the Ocean Place this Wednesday, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) announced that a session will still be held on Wednesday, October 29 at 4pm at the Ocean Place Resort in Long Branch for the community.

It was noted that the meeting was organized without giving proper notice. Murphy’s Department of Health postponed the hearing without publishing a new date after failing to provide the legally required 14-day public notice. Pallone will lead a community information session at the hearing’s original time and place to help inform the community about the devastating consequences of the hospital’s closure.

Under New Jersey law, state agencies must give the public at least 14 days’ notice before holding a hearing on major projects like this, including publishing notice in a statewide newspaper and online. The previously scheduled public hearing for Wednesday, October 29 at 4pm has been postponed and yet to be rescheduled.