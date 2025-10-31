Kelly, Eichenbaum and Garofalo Lead Devils to Win

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The 2025 regular soccer season has ended for the lady Blue Devils of Shore Regional. It was a great year for Shore as they ended with am 11-6 overall record and won the Shore Conference B North division with a 5-1 record.

November 5, the NJSIAA state playoffs start so the Devils wanted a tune-up game by hosting Manchester on October 28. “We dominated the game, keeping the ball on their side of the field for 80% of the game,” said George Moutis, head coach. The Blue Devils won 3-0.

“We had 16 shots on goal and they had four. Our season is progressing with lots of determination of the girls giving it their all on the field and they really jell together which is great,” said Moutis. Scoring a goal in the shutout victory were Megan Kelly, senior midfielder, Jenna Eichenbaum a senior forward, and Gabby Garofalo a junior fullback. Assisting on one goal was Ava Coyle, senior forward.

“Jenna is an extremely skilled player with lots of energy. Gabby is a solid defender that shuts down everything and with great skill to play the ball out of the back,” said Moutis. He also praised Kelly with her speed and skills as well as Sydney Tilton, the freshman goalkeeper who has been a tremendous addition as she keeps her composure. “Victoria Spadavecchia is our center mid that provides perseverance, passing and determination.”

Shore will be playing in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 bracket. Of the 16 teams in the playoffs, Shore has received the sixth seed. They will host 11th seed New Egypt on November 5, at 3:45 in the afternoon. “Going into the playoffs our team has to keep with our style of play and I expect to go all the way,” Moutis said.

