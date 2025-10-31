Long Branch fatal crash under investigation

A collision that resulted in the death of a male pedestrian in Long Branch Monday evening is under investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday.

On October 27, at 6:17 p.m., members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to the area of Route 36 and Branchport Avenue for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that the male pedestrian was attempting to cross Route 36 from the southbound to the northbound side of traffic when a collision with a BMW SUV occurred.

The pedestrian, later identified as Fernando Pinho, 74, was rushed to Monmouth Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased at 8:58 p.m.

The male driver remained on the scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Long Branch Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Brian Jados at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Department Officer Robert Presley at 732-222-1000 ext. 1376.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time.