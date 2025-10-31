Lost Pay or SNAP Benefits Due to the Government Shutdown? Where to Find Food this Weekend and How to Help

City of Long Branch November Calendar of EventsOctober 30, 2025
Neptune – The ongoing federal shutdown has already disrupted paychecks, and now, November SNAP benefits will not be issued on time. There are approximately 90,000 Monmouth and Ocean County residents who rely on SNAP to keep food on the table. Fulfill, the food bank serving Monmouth and Ocean Counties, is sharing information about where local residents can find food this weekend if they are unable to buy groceries. Residents in need of assistance can visit one of the many food pantries, which provide free groceries, and community kitchens, which offer hot meals, open this weekend throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties.
Monmouth County Locations:
Asbury Park
- First United Methodist A.P. Pantry (food pantry) | 906 Grand Ave. (corner of First), Asbury Park | Saturday 9am–1pm | 732-775-2693
- St. Augustine’s Soup Kitchen (community kitchen) | Atlantic & Prospect Ave., Asbury Park | Sunday 11:30am–12:30pm | 732-774-3069
- Trinity Episcopal Saturday Soup (community kitchen) | 503 Asbury Ave., Asbury Park | Saturday 11:30am–1pm | 732-775-5084
Freehold
- Macedonia Freehold Church Food Pantry | 163 Throckmorton St., Freehold | Saturday 10am–2pm | 732-462-7797
Highlands
- OLPH Pantry – Highlands | Sunday 10:30am–12pm | 732-291-0272
Holmdel
- St. Benedict’s Emergency Pantry | 165 Bethany Rd. (entrance on Hillcrest, located in house left of school), Holmdel | Saturday (by appt) 10am–12pm | 732-264-4712 x34
Keansburg
- St. Mark’s CCR Pantry | 247 Carr Ave., Keansburg | Saturday 9am–11am; Grab & Go Meals Daily 12pm–1pm | 732-787-3520
Long Branch
- Meal at Noon | 93 Liberty St., Long Branch | Saturday 12pm–1pm | 732-456-0963
Manalapan
- Samaritan Center Food Pantry | 211 Route 522 (In Public Works Complex), Manalapan | Saturday (every other) 10am–11am | 732-446-1142
Manasquan
- Hope Community Church Pantry | 23 Taylor Ave., Manasquan | Sunday 1pm–2pm (and by appt.) | 732-223-4115
Marlboro
- Monmouth Worship Center Pantry | 37 Vanderburg Rd, Marlboro | 1st & 3rd Sunday 1pm–3pm | 732-332-9600
Neptune
- FPC Food Outreach | 142 Oxonia Ave. (off Asbury Ave.), Neptune | Saturday 12pm–2pm | 732-775-8174
Red Bank
- Lunch Break | 121 Drs. James Parker Blvd, Red Bank | Food Pantry: Saturday 9am–12pm, Soup Kitchen: Saturday 8:30am–1pm | 732-747-8577
Ocean County Locations:
Brick
- Epiphany Church Food Pantry | 621 Herbertsville Rd., Brick | Saturday 10am–1pm | 732-458-0434
Forked River
- Lacey Food Bank | 102 Station Drive, Forked River | Saturday 10am–12pm | 609-242-2848
Lakewood
- Our Lady of Guadalupe | 43 Madison Avenue, Lakewood | Saturday 9:30am–12:30pm | 732-363-0139
Toms River
- Church of Grace & Peace Pantry | 1563 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River | Saturday 10am–11am | 732-349-1550
- East Dover Baptist Pantry | 974 Bay Avenue, Toms River | 1st Saturday 9am–1pm | 732-270-4888
- Second Baptist Church | 2 First Street, South Toms River | Saturday 9am–11am | 732-244-3309
Tuckerton
- Greater Tuckerton Food Pantry | 148 North Green St. (Rt. 539), Tuckerton | Saturday 10am–12pm | 609-294-4777
For more times and locations, visit [fulfill.org/get-help]fulfill.org/get-help.
How You Can Help
Fulfill is the main supplier of food to nearly 300 food distribution sites across Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Donations of non-perishable food items are urgently needed to assemble Crisis Boxes. Financial donations are also critical as Fulfill works to purchase fresh food and supplies for distribution. To donate or learn more about hosting a food drive, visit fulfill.org.
About Fulfill
Fulfill, the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, has been dedicated to addressing hunger in the Jersey Shore community since 1984. As an active member of Feeding America, Fulfill proudly works with a network of nearly 300 partners, including soup kitchens, food pantries and shelters to provide 1.3 million meals per month to area residents, families, children, seniors and veterans in need. Committed to more than just food distribution, Fulfill also offers connections to affordable healthcare options, Medicaid, SNAP and other services to help neighbors lead healthy and self-sufficient lives. To learn more or become involved, visit www.fulfillnj.org.