Lost Pay or SNAP Benefits Due to the Government Shutdown? Where to Find Food this Weekend and How to Help

Neptune – The ongoing federal shutdown has already disrupted paychecks, and now, November SNAP benefits will not be issued on time. There are approximately 90,000 Monmouth and Ocean County residents who rely on SNAP to keep food on the table. Fulfill, the food bank serving Monmouth and Ocean Counties, is sharing information about where local residents can find food this weekend if they are unable to buy groceries. Residents in need of assistance can visit one of the many food pantries, which provide free groceries, and community kitchens, which offer hot meals, open this weekend throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

Monmouth County Locations:

Asbury Park

First United Methodist A.P. Pantry (food pantry) | 906 Grand Ave. (corner of First), Asbury Park | Saturday 9am–1pm | 732-775-2693

St. Augustine’s Soup Kitchen (community kitchen) | Atlantic & Prospect Ave., Asbury Park | Sunday 11:30am–12:30pm | 732-774-3069

Trinity Episcopal Saturday Soup (community kitchen) | 503 Asbury Ave., Asbury Park | Saturday 11:30am–1pm | 732-775-5084

Freehold

Macedonia Freehold Church Food Pantry | 163 Throckmorton St., Freehold | Saturday 10am–2pm | 732-462-7797

Highlands

OLPH Pantry – Highlands | Sunday 10:30am–12pm | 732-291-0272

Holmdel

St. Benedict’s Emergency Pantry | 165 Bethany Rd. (entrance on Hillcrest, located in house left of school), Holmdel | Saturday (by appt) 10am–12pm | 732-264-4712 x34

Keansburg

St. Mark’s CCR Pantry | 247 Carr Ave., Keansburg | Saturday 9am–11am; Grab & Go Meals Daily 12pm–1pm | 732-787-3520

Long Branch

Meal at Noon | 93 Liberty St., Long Branch | Saturday 12pm–1pm | 732-456-0963

Manalapan

Samaritan Center Food Pantry | 211 Route 522 (In Public Works Complex), Manalapan | Saturday (every other) 10am–11am | 732-446-1142

Manasquan

Hope Community Church Pantry | 23 Taylor Ave., Manasquan | Sunday 1pm–2pm (and by appt.) | 732-223-4115

Marlboro

Monmouth Worship Center Pantry | 37 Vanderburg Rd, Marlboro | 1st & 3rd Sunday 1pm–3pm | 732-332-9600

Neptune

FPC Food Outreach | 142 Oxonia Ave. (off Asbury Ave.), Neptune | Saturday 12pm–2pm | 732-775-8174

Red Bank

Lunch Break | 121 Drs. James Parker Blvd, Red Bank | Food Pantry: Saturday 9am–12pm, Soup Kitchen: Saturday 8:30am–1pm | 732-747-8577

Ocean County Locations:

Brick

Epiphany Church Food Pantry | 621 Herbertsville Rd., Brick | Saturday 10am–1pm | 732-458-0434

Forked River

Lacey Food Bank | 102 Station Drive, Forked River | Saturday 10am–12pm | 609-242-2848

Lakewood

Our Lady of Guadalupe | 43 Madison Avenue, Lakewood | Saturday 9:30am–12:30pm | 732-363-0139

Toms River

Church of Grace & Peace Pantry | 1563 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River | Saturday 10am–11am | 732-349-1550

East Dover Baptist Pantry | 974 Bay Avenue, Toms River | 1st Saturday 9am–1pm | 732-270-4888

Second Baptist Church | 2 First Street, South Toms River | Saturday 9am–11am | 732-244-3309

Tuckerton

Greater Tuckerton Food Pantry | 148 North Green St. (Rt. 539), Tuckerton | Saturday 10am–12pm | 609-294-4777

For more times and locations, visit [fulfill.org/get-help]fulfill.org/get-help .

How You Can Help

Fulfill is the main supplier of food to nearly 300 food distribution sites across Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Donations of non-perishable food items are urgently needed to assemble Crisis Boxes. Financial donations are also critical as Fulfill works to purchase fresh food and supplies for distribution. To donate or learn more about hosting a food drive, visit fulfill.org.

