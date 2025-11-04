Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Stan Lee

Stan Lee has had a rough 4 years of life so far but he is still feeling optimistic that there are still kind people in this world. He is willing to put his walls down for the right family. This Pittie Mix is 62 pounds wearing a size XL smarty pants, he knows sit and paw and wants to learn more. He can be unsure at times in new spaces and new faces, but with time he will think of you as his super hero.

Sally Silly :

Let’s get Silly! I first came to the shelter 2 years ago with my kittens. I was quickly adopted but recently returned to find a more suitable home.