Local Obituaries

Dominick R. Rubino, Jr. 91 of Long Branch died on Saturday, October 25th at Jersey Shore University Hospital, Neptune.

An avid sports enthusiast, he enjoyed bowling and playing tennis, as well as watching the NFL on TV. Dominick loved to watch game shows and would watch mass be celebrated every Sunday.

Dominick was a fan of horse racing and even enjoyed a part-time job at Monmouth Park. He loved to dance with his late wife, Dorothy and when he couldn’t dance any longer, he still enjoyed listening to music. Dominick was a longtime Electrician, and a member of the IBEW 400, Wall Twp.

Dominick was pre-deceased by his wife, Dorothy Green Rubino. Surviving is his daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Michael Cusano, Neptune and his sister Josephine De Fazio.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 3rd, 11 am, at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport.

Ashley Ann Murphy, 34, of Lipan, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2025. Born on February 26, 1991, in Long Branch, NJ, she was the daughter of Howard Timothy “Murph” Murphy and Tammie Murphy.

Ashley attended Frank Antonides School and graduated from Shore Regional High School. She then studied ceramics at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Her professional career included several years at Walgreen’s in West Long Branch, dog walking, and pet sitting, before she became the manager at Anytime Fitness in Granbury, TX. She spent most of her life in New Jersey, then lived in Philadelphia for some time before settling in Texas.

An avid lover of animals, plants, and the outdoors, Ashley enjoyed working on her 1996 Jeep Cherokee, doing crafts with her children, fossil hunting, beach combing, camping, hiking, playing with her dogs, caring for all her farm animals, and making jewelry. Her hobbies reflected her spirited and hands-on approach to life. She was always trying something new, unafraid to live life to fullest. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed sharing that with her daughters. Ashley always looked out for others. She would bring food to those who needed it, help someone who had broken down on the side of the road, or give someone a ride that needed it. Her bright smile and infectious laugh will be so greatly missed.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Magnolia and Eleanor Ciambrano; former partner and father of her children, Robert Ciambrano; mother, Tammie Murphy and her fiancee, Rick Worth; sister, Casey Murphy; brother-in-law, Marcin Szkotak; niece and nephews, Marceline, Milo, and Cassian Szkotak; and grandparents, Marilyn and William Cole; as well as many, many other treasured family members and friends. Ashley is preceded in death by her father, Howard Timothy “Murph” Murphy and her paternal grandmother, Helen Murphy.

A memorial gathering will be held at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, New Jersey 07740, on November 12th, 2025, from 6pm until the time of the service at 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the 529 plans for Magnolia and Eleanor’s college education are appreciated. Donations can be made through Ugift® at www.ugift529.com using the provided codes for each child. Magnolia’s code: 29M-J5M Eleanor’s code: V0Z-B74.

Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Carol Linda Chollick, 88, of Holmdel passed away Tuesday.

Born Carol Linda Fisher on April 27, 1937, she grew up in Sunnyside, Queens with her parents, Henry and Josephine, and younger sister Suzanne. At just 16 Carol met her husband, Gilbert Chollick at Alfred University and was married in1957. Together they raised three children: Jane, Richard and Peter. They moved to Holmdel, NJ in 1972 where Carol lived in her beloved home on Fox Hunt Road for almost 50 years even after Gil died in 2010. She ended up in Dallas, Texas, close to Jane and Richard due to injuries that prevented her from going home.

Carol was a voracious reader and there was usually a book and NY Times by her side. Her knowledge base was broadened even more by regular visits to NYC museums and theaters, annual foreign trips she and Gil took and by the art they collected along the way.

Her career path in the field of social work was a perfect fit with her personality: always calm and positive and a natural problem solver. She thrived on connecting with people and being a sound board for them. She maintained friendships from as far back as elementary school by simply keeping in touch, the telephone was literally an extension of her.

Carol is survived by her daughter Jane Waggoner and son-in-law Rob Spratt and sons Richard and Peter Chollick, daughter-in-law Cara Chollick, four grandchildren: Madeline Waggoner Mack and grandson-in-law Ben Mack, Will Chollick, Henry and Kate Chollick and two great grandchildren: Charlie and Gigi Mack.

Her trademark smile and insightful, intelligent input will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be Monday, November 10th from 9:30-10:00 AM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. The service will follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holmdel Cemetery.

Robert K. Rucci “Bobby”, born on June 2, 1967, in Jersey City, passed away at the age of 58 on October 16, 2025, in Long Branch, NJ. Bobby was a man known for his humor, vibrant spirit, and easygoing nature. He was a skilled and passionate handyman, often referred to as “Mr. Fix It” by those who knew him best. His compassion extended beyond his family, touching the lives of neighbors and friends with his generosity and huge heart.

Bobby was a licensed plumber and handyman by profession, a career that allowed him to work with his hands, which he loved dearly. His skills were not only his livelihood but also his way of caring for and connecting with others.

Raised in Red Bank, NJ he first began to develop his lifelong skills and passions. Outside of work, Bobby had a variety of interests that kept him outdoors and active. He was an avid fisherman and crabber, found peace in gardening, and took pride in working on his truck. Cooking was another joy in his life, along with cheering on his favorite NFL team, the New York Giants.

Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Rucci; father, Frank Rucci; and brother, Frank Rucci Jr. He leaves behind a loving family, including his sister, Sharon Rucci; his sons, Michael Rucci (Justina) and their daughters Alexandra and Chloe, Anthony Rucci; and his daughters Kierstyn Riley (Chris) and their son Joshua, Gina Rucci and her daughters Brooklyn, and Jordan.

Bobby’s legacy is marked by his kindness, his role as a devoted father, uncle, and the countless lives he touched with his warmth and care. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Damiano Funeral Home on Saturday, November 8 from 1 pm until the time of the service at 2:30 pm. The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link

Stephen Weiner, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80 in Neptune, NJ on October 28th, 2025. He is survived by his wife Patricia Weiner of Jaffrey, NH, his daughter and son-in-law Samara & Nick Cattelona of Oakhurst, NJ, along with grandchildren Shane & Evie, his daughter and son-in-law Toby & Eric Jacobson of Merrimac, MA, along with grandchildren Julian and Ethan; he also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, and a devastated community of close friends and colleagues.

Steve was born in 1945, and raised, in Brooklyn, NY, where he enjoyed a full, happy childhood, at an idyllic time in American history. He graduated from Franklin Pierce College in 1967, becoming an integral founder to many campus organizations, and went on to a lifelong career in education and special education. He went on a blind date in 1969 with a girl named Patricia, sweeping her off her feet with his over the top humor and charm; they went on to be married for 55 years, and were inseparable. Steve enjoyed many hobbies throughout his lifetime that kept him busy and engaged with the community, but none moreso than his matchbook cover collections, which have astounded even the most discerning collector. Steve was known for his witty, over the top humor and puns, and bringing joy to all who knew him, even strangers. His devotion and attention to his daughters was inexhaustible, as was his loyalty and care for his wife Patricia, and his family as a whole. His greatest joy, however, were his grandchildren whom he adored and engaged with at every possible moment he had. He will be remembered for a legacy of boundless love, joy, humor, and a commitment to live life to its fullest, to the very end.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 30th at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell St, Long Branch, NJ, followed by burial at Freehold Hebrew Benefit Society Cemetery, 164 Business Route 33, Freehold, NJ. Shiva will follow at Patricia’s residence, 28A Buckingham Drive, Lakewood, NJ, and throughout the week. An additional Memorial Service will take place in New Hampshire; date and time to be announced.

As said from Casablanca, one of his very favorite films, “Here’s lookin at you, kid”.

Robert Edward Davis, 73, of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away on October 12, 2025. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Bob was known for his kind, generous, and selfless nature. A devoted husband to Mary and a loving father to Erik, he was also a cherished father-in-law to Jenny and a doting grandfather to Robert and Betty.

Bob’s lifelong passion for dogs earned him the affectionate nickname of the “dog whisperer.” His love for the ocean was profound, often reflected in his favorite hobbies: fishing and maintaining saltwater fish tanks. These activities brought him immense joy and peace throughout his life.

Serving with distinction in the 101st Airborne Rangers during the Vietnam War, Bob exemplified courage and dedication. His military service was a significant chapter in his life, showcasing his commitment and bravery.

Bob will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His legacy of love, service, and compassion will forever be cherished and remembered.

All services are private.

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved son, Matthew Nicholas Zadroga.

A blessing from God, “The best big brother in the world,” Matthew’s kindness and generosity to family, friends and strangers knew no limits. He always gave the best big hugs.

Matthew was born in Spotswood NJ and moved to Holmdel, NJ at the age of nine where he was a member of the Saint Catharine’s parish youth group, volunteering for special needs CCD. After attending Holmdel HS and The College of New Jersey, Matthew found his own home in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Matthew, “DRAGO” grew his family as a member of his beloved Monmouth Rugby Football Club, where he played for several years and served as an officer. He loved golf and spent many rounds playing in various autism charity events in honor of his brother.

Beloved son of Carla and Scott Zadroga and “best big brother” to Jake Zadroga.

Mattthew is predeceased by his grandparents Lina and Natale D’Elisiis and John and Doris Zadroga. He is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends.

Visitation was held on Sunday, November 2 from 1pm – 5pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 3 at 9:15am at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel Mausoleum, Marlboro.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Matthew’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to DOORS (www.doorsnj.org/donate.html)

Fernando Ferreira de Pinho of Red Bank, NJ, died unexpectedly on October 27, 2025 at the age of 74.

Born in Vagueira, Gafanha da Boa Hora, Portugal, Fernando wore many hats in his lifetime – working as a fisherman, restaurateur, and car salesman in Portugal before relocating his family to the United States. Here, he led his own construction company for many years. Fernando was President of the Portuguese Club of Long Branch circa 1990 and remained an active member of Long Branch’s Portuguese community for many years thereafter.

Above all else, Fernando will be remembered at his best; with a resounding belief in his children’s success, m&ms in tow for his eldest granddaughters & a “tão lindo for his youngest grandkids.

Fernando is predeceased by his parents, Ana Ferreira and Joaquim Manuel Pinho, as well as two brothers, Mario Ferreira Pinho and Manuel Pinho. He is survived by his spouse, Maria Irene Domigues Gafanha Pinho, and their children: F. Paul Pinho and his wife, Neide Pinho; S. Paula Pinho; and Pedro Pinho and his wife, Katarzyna Oleksiak. He leaves behind four grandchildren – Jenna, Alea, Apolonia, and Miles and many other loved ones, including numerous family members in Portugal.

A Mass was scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. His final resting place will be in Portugal, alongside his parents.

Fernando Ferreira de Pinho, Red Bank, NJ, faleceu inesperadamente a 27 de outubro de 2025, aos 74 anos.

Nascido na Vagueira, Gafanha da Boa Hora, Portugal, Fernando desempenhou várias funções ao longo da sua vida – trabalhou como pescador, proprietário de restaurante e vendedor de automóveis em Portugal, antes de mudar a sua família para os Estados Unidos. Aqui, liderou a sua própria empresa de construção durante muitos anos. Fernando foi Presidente do Clube Português de Long Branch por volta de 1990 e manteve-se como um membro ativo da comunidade portuguesa de Long Branch durante muitos anos depois.

Acima de tudo, Fernando será lembrado pelo seu melhor lado: com uma crença inabalável no sucesso dos seus filhos, m&ms para as suas netas mais velhas e um “tão lindo” para os seus netos mais novos.

Fernando é predecedido pelos seus pais, Ana Ferreira e Joaquim Manuel Pinho, bem como por dois irmãos, Mario Ferreira Pinho e Manuel Pinho. Deixa a esposa, Maria Irene Pinho, e os seus filhos: F. Paul Pinho e a sua esposa, Neide Pinho; S. Paula Pinho; e Pedro Pinho e a sua esposa, Katarzyna Oleksiak. Deixa quatro netos – Jenna, Alea, Apolonia e Miles – e muitos outros entes queridos, incluindo vários familiares em Portugal.

O seu último lugar de descanso será em Portugal, ao lado dos seus pais.

Marie Bartow, 92, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 27.

In 1933, Marie was born in Guttenberg, New Jersey, to the late Anna and Giacomo Greco. She grew up in Leonia and, in 1955, graduated from Glassboro State College with a Bachelor of Science degree. Marie began her teaching career in Bergenfield, NJ. After she and her husband moved to Holmdel, she continued teaching in Red Bank for several years.

Marie enjoyed gardening and took great pride in planting and tending to her flowers and vegetables. She loved cooking for her family and was an avid reader. She volunteered at the Calico Cat Food Pantry and cherished traveling the world with her beloved husband, Jim. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband James Edwin Bartow, and her siblings James Greco and Rachel Lauzon.

Surviving are her sons, Steven and his wife Pawadee Bartow of Holmdel, and Rick Bartow and his fiancée Gynger Allen of Matawan, beloved granddaughter Daniela, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends, including lifelong friend Nancy Foltz.

Visitation wase held on Friday, October 31,. at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, November 1, at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum, Holmdel.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Marie’s family gratefully asks that donations in her memory be made to the Calico Cat Food Pantry, 96 Kings Highway, Middletown, NJ 07748.

Ann Virginia Olivadoti, known affectionately as “Snooks,” passed away on October 22, 2025, in Long Branch, New Jersey, the same city where she was born on March 25, 1938. She was 87 years old.

Ann was renowned for her wonderful, classy demeanor and her consistent kindness toward everyone she met. Her energetic and social nature brightened the lives of those around her, and she was always ready with a sunny smile and a kind word. She was a talented seamstress and her charitable spirit led her to help those in need. Her welcoming personality made her a beloved figure in her community.

Ann cherished the memories of dancing with her late husband, Joe Lib and loved traveling to see the world together. She graduated from Long Branch High School and remained an active and cherished member of her community throughout her life.

Ann is survived by her loving children, Joseph and Anna Olivadoti, Larry and Mary Olivadoti, Barbara-Ann and Frank Calabria, and Glen Olivadoti; her nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann Oxley-Ross and Barrett Oxley, and her husband, Joseph C. Olivadoti.

Visitation was held on Sunday, October 26 at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Funeral Monday 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Michael’s Church in Long Branch. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ann’s memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Michael’s Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740, honoring her life-long commitment to charity and community service. Ann’s legacy of love, laughter, and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Patricia Rose DeLeonardo, known affectionately as Trisha, passed away on October 14, 2025, at the age of 62, in West Long Branch, NJ. Born on March 23, 1963, in Jersey City, NJ, Trisha grew into a sweet and kind-hearted individual who dedicated herself to the well-being of those she loved.

Trisha spent her academic years in Long Branch, attending Long Branch High School before earning her degree from Monmouth University. She built a notable career in accounting and finance, dedicating over 40 years to the field. Her most recent role was with CNI of Oklahoma, where she was highly respected for her expertise and work ethic.

Beyond her professional life, Trisha had a passion for reading, theater, as well as doing puzzles and playing games. She cherished time spent with her family, enjoyed dog-sitting her beloved “mushy mush,” and never missed an opportunity to visit the beach or admire lighthouses. Her warmth and generous spirit were evident in her concern for others and her readiness to offer support.

Trisha is survived by her sister, Christine DeLeonardo; her nephew, Jason DeLeonardo and his partner, Vanessa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Joseph DeLeonardo; and her siblings, Jamie, Victoria, and Joseph DeLeonardo.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Trisha’s life will be held at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ on Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 10 am until the time of service at 12 pm. Entombment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a cause close to her heart.

Dolores Vavrek, 90, of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully Sunday, October 26th.

Dolores was born in Wilkes Barre, PA. Dolores was a Massage Therapist at Harbor Island Spa, Long Branch.

Dolores is an incredible baker, making Holiday cookies for gifts on Christmas Eve. Dolores enjoyed crabbing and gardening. She was a parishioner at Star of the Sea RC Church and volunteer at Sunday Mass. She and her husband John vacationed in Florida and joined many POW conventions throughout the United States.

Dolores is predeceased by her husband John F. Vavrek, Sr. in 1999. Surviving are her children, John F. Vavrek, Jr., Robert Vavrek & his wife Theresa and James Vavrek, her sister Barbara Yosh; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visitation was October 30 at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Friday, October 31st at 10:00 am at the Star of the Sea RC Church, 101 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores’ memory to Epiphany House of Long Branch, 373 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

Maryann Smeriglio (née Stango) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 21, 2025, at the age of 85, in West Long Branch, New Jersey. Born in Newark, New Jersey, she was a vibrant and fun-loving individual who cherished time with her family and was often described as the life of the party.

Maryann graduated from Barringer High School in 1959, She married the love of her life, and moved to West Long Branch. She was the proud owner of Willie’s Villa and The Villa in West End Long Branch, served as an office manager for Dr. Eric Wurmser, and was the Supervisor of Communications at Monmouth Medical Center.

Her hobbies included indulging in the pleasures of life, often eating what she shouldn’t and doing everything she was advised not to do, with a particular fondness for trips to Atlantic City. Maryann also enjoyed sunny days, whether it was floating in the pool, relaxing at the beach, or simply basking in the sun.

She leaves behind a loving family: her husband of 70 years, William (Willie) Smeriglio; her daughter, Toni Damiano and son-in-law, Buddy Damiano; and her granddaughter, Nikki Damiano. Maryann was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Josephine; her brother, Ralph Stango; and her son, Mario Smeriglio.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Maryann’s life on Friday, October 24, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ from 10 am – 12:30 pm followed by a 1 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michaels Roman Catholic Church, 800 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch.

Maryann’s vibrant spirit and joyous love of life will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Glen Arthur Henry, 65, of Oakhurst, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2025. Born and raised in Oakhurst, Glen was a proud graduate of Ocean Township High School and a lifelong member of his community.

For 39 years, Glen worked with the Township of Ocean Sewerage Authority, where he served as a Plant Mechanic and Safety Coordinator. His dedication, work ethic, and sense of responsibility earned him the respect and friendship of countless colleagues over the years.

Outside of work, Glen had many passions that brought joy to his life and to others. Glen was a talented magician. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Society of American Magicians. Glen served as past president of the International Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 123 Magic Club. Performing under the motto “Magic with a Smile,” Glen loved entertaining people and spreading happiness wherever he went.

Glen was also deeply involved in his community, serving as a member and captain of the Oakhurst Fire Department. Glen was also a former president of the Wanamassa Firemen Golf League. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, cruising, trips to Lancaster, and playing the slots at the casino. Glen enjoyed spending time with family and friends and always found joy in life’s simple pleasures.

Above all, Glen was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Henry; his two cherished children, Dana Henry and Jack Henry; Dana’s fiancé, Miles Froehlich; and his beloved sister, Bonnie Henry. He was predeceased by his parents, Janice and Jack Henry. Glen will be remembered for his kind heart, warm smile, and the love he showed to everyone around him.

Glen always put his family first and believed in finding magic in everyday moments. His legacy will live on in the laughter, wonder, and love he shared with all who knew him.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Saturday, November 8, 2025 at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Marcus Turner, 38, of Neptune, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2025, after a brief illness at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Born on November 18, 1986, Marcus was the cherished son of Melissa Turner-Simmons.

A proud graduate of Long Branch High School, Class of 2005, Marcus went on to earn his degree in Communication Media from Kean University in 2009. His love for adventure began early; he completed a college internship at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where his charm, energy, and professionalism left a lasting impression.

Marcus built an impressive career as an Operations Supervisor for NBC Universal, overseeing the origination and distribution of its cable, international, broadcast, and sports networks. Marcus was known for his commitment to perfection when executing live sports broadcasts, and he never allowed his positive attitude to be compromised during the stresses of live TV operations. He handled the highest-profile live events for 12 years—including six Olympic Games—and dedicated countless late nights to ensuring flawless Mets programming on SportsNet New York. He brought a bright, uplifting spirit that was contagious within the workplace that will be missed dearly.

Marcus lived life with passion, purpose, and an energy that lit up any room he entered. He made friends wherever he went with his outgoing, genuine, funny, and fearless demeanor. Marcus was an avid moviegoer, with a particular love for horror and thrillers. He had a gift for bringing people together, often organizing unforgettable group trips and events. A true world traveler, Marcus explored 19 countries, including Thailand, Peru, Ireland, and Ecuador. He got a tattoo in every country he visited, each one honoring the culture and preserving the memories he made there. Marcus was the life of every party—known for speaking his mind, embracing adventure, and living with heart and humor.

He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, James (“Sonny”) and Christine Crank. He leaves behind his devoted mother Melissa Turner-Simmons (Phillip) of Neptune, NJ; and a large, loving family including his aunts Sandra Crank Morris of Gastonia, NC, Sidney Jeffries of Edison, NJ, Edna Daniels (Fred) of Long Branch, NJ, Margaret Crank (Terry) of Aberdeen, NJ, Peggy Friday of Gastonia, NC and Phyllis Dotts Crank of Long Branch, NJ; his uncles Terry Crank Aberdeen, NJ, Eriskin Crank Bronx, NY, Jerome Crank Red Bank, and William Crank Ocean, NJ— along with many cherished relatives, cousins, and friends. Lawson Funeral Home

Marcus’s bright spirit, laughter, and love for life will never be forgotten. His family and friends will forever cherish the memories of the joy and authenticity he brought to their lives.

Flavia DeMola, 92, of Allenhurst, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 27, 2025.

She was born in Genoa, Italy came to the United States in 1953 living in Guttenburg, NJ, West New York, NJ and Big Indian, NY before moving to Allenhurst 8 years ago. She spent summers in Allenhurst since 2009. She also enjoyed a home in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Flavia worked at Manufacturer & Hanover for 27 years and the last 18 years as an assistant trust officer. She was a member of the Quilt Club in Margaretville, NY where she created many beautiful quilts. The club made many of their quilts to be auctioned for various charities. She enjoyed reading, gourmet cooking, swimming, her walks and quilting.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard DeMola in 2001 and her parents, Giovanni and Fernanda Sportelli.

Surviving is her son, Anthony Mauro and his wife Pamela (Fenelon) Mauro.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Thursday at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am on Friday at St. Mary’s Church in Deal. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

I t is with deep sorrow that the family of Franklyn H. Dennis announces his passing on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at the age of 93. Born on August 2, 1932, in Long Branch, NJ and a lifelong resident of West Long Branch, Frank lived a life of service. After graduating from Long Branch High School, he attended the University of Rochester before enlisting in the United States Army. As a Sgt E-5, Frank served his country with distinction, first stationed in Huntsville, Alabama, where he also attended the University of Alabama. He was later stationed and taught at Fort Monmouth, NJ, and upon his discharge, Frank began a long and fulfilling career with the United States Department of the Army as a technical writer and editor. In 1961 while on assignment in California, he met and married Linda L. Hefferin in 1963, and convinced her to move to New Jersey. He would go on to become a Logistics Management Specialist and Project Manager, contributing to significant technological advancements in defense systems. Notably, Frank was a pioneer in the development of night vision goggles and sensors used during the Vietnam War and played an instrumental role in creating sensors to protect athletes at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. Frank’s passion for trains began in childhood, when he spent summers with his grandparents in Barnegat, NJ, watching the trains pass by. This early fascination blossomed into a lifelong hobby, which included photographing trains, riding them around the country and abroad, and building meticulous model train layouts. His love for trains was matched by his commitment to the community. Frank followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a lifelong volunteer at West Long Branch Borough Chemical and Truck Company No. 1. He served as Fire Chief and remained an active member until the age of 80. His contributions to the fire service extended beyond his local community; Frank was a published photographer, with many of his images capturing the heroic efforts of firemen and the power and beauty of trains. In addition to his work and hobbies, Frank was an educator, sharing his expertise as an adjunct professor in Fire Science at Ocean County College after his retirement. He also served as a volunteer at the Allaire State Park Railroad and as a Museum Docent at the Navy Lakehurst Heritage Center and Hindenburg Disaster Memorial. Frank was a lifelong traveler, visiting every U.S. state, Canadian province, and many countries throughout Europe and beyond. His travels were always a chance to experience the world through the lens of his passions, whether riding trains or visiting firehouses and exchanging patches with fellow firefighters. Franklyn was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Charlotte B. Dennis, and his beloved granddaughter Isabella “Bella” DiResta. He is survived by his loving wife of over 62 years, Linda (Hefferin), daughters Beth (Thomas) DiResta and Jennifer (Joseph) Palumbo, and grandchildren Alexander and William DiResta, and Charlotte and Andrew Palumbo. A man of integrity, kindness, and quiet strength, Frank lived a life dedicated to his family, his country, and his community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to WLB Borough Chemical and Truck Company No. 1, PO Box 85, West Long Branch, NJ 07764, Tunnel to Towers https://t2t.org/ or to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation https://www.rettsyndrome.org/get-involved/donate/. For condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.