Long Branch Free Public Library November Programs

November is here! The crisp autumn air is settling in, leaves are painting the streets in warm shades, and the Library is ready to help you transition from the spooky fun of October into the cozy, reflective season of giving.

This month, we also celebrate National Native American Heritage Month, honoring the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples across the country. Our Library Assistant, Tori, has put together a special reading list to help you explore and learn more about Indigenous stories and voices.

As the season of gratitude approaches, we have plenty of programs and events to inspire, entertain, and bring the community together—scroll down to see what’s happening!

Please note the Library will be closed on November 11th for Veteran’s Day and November 27th and 28th for Thanksgiving.