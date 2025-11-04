Point Boro beats Shore for third consecutive SCT title

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

For the past three years the Panthers of Point Boro High School have faced and defeated the Blue Devils of Shore Regional in the Shore Conference Tournament field hockey finals. And for the second consecutive year, the final score was 2-1.

November 1, the finals were held at Holmdel High School where Shore entered the tournament as the top seed and only one of three schools statewide undefeated at 19-0-1 and perfect 6-0 in the Shore Conference A North division. Point Boro entered the game as the number two seed with an 18-3 overall record and were undefeated at 6-0 in the A South division.

These two teams faced off back on October 11, where Shore Regional won, 2-1. The last three games between these two programs have all ended with a 2-1 final score. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, two of those losses were in the SCT finals. Point Boro also took a SCT title back in 2023 beat Shore 1-0.

Shore Regional has won the Shore Conference Tournament an unmatched 21 times; however, it seems that the Panthers are becoming the dominant team in the Shore Conference. “Winning the last three in a row against what was our nemesis early on, it’s like a movie scrip,” said Kelly Carr, head coach of Point Boro.

Point Boro took a 1-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first period. Lydia Videon,

freshman on the Panthers squad, was on the left side of the Shore cage and was able to knock in a shot that was previously blocked. For most of that period, Point Boro had the ball at the Shore end of the field.

With 3:31 left in the second period, Briella Elias, senior at Shore Regional, was able to get a shot off that flew past a hand full of Point Boro defender and smacked into the rear of the Panthers goal. The game was deadlocked at one going into the break.

During the third period, Point Boro scored the game-winning and title-earning goal off their fifth corner. Hayle Fox fired in the shot off a pass from Kyle Repasky.

The Panthers had an 10-4 shot on goal advantage 11-8 penalty corners over the Blue Devils. Lauren Baxter, sophomore goalkeeper for the Devils, made eight saves in the loss to Point Boro.

Carr stated that she made adjustments to her line-up and moved players around after suffering the 2-1 overtime loss to Shore back in October. The past two years, Shore has beaten Point Boro during the regular season, but lost to them in the finals.

“I’m incredibly proud of this group. They’ve worked to elevate our team game all season, stayed connected, and earned every bit of this opportunity to play in the Shore Conference Championships,” said Kelly Koenig.

Shore beat Colts Neck 14-0 in the opening round of the SCT. In the quarterfinals they beat Trinity Hall 7-0, which set them up for a semifinal matchup with Wall Township. The Blue Devils beat the Scarlet Knights 6-0. “Earning the opportunity to play in the finals speaks to their dedication and belief in one another,” Koenig said after the win over Wall.

Koenig stated that this years team at Shore shows up every single day with purpose and is ready to compete at the highest level. “Our girls have great skills, hockey IQ and athleticism. But what I really respect and appreciate about this group is their competitors’ mindset,” added Koenig.

Point Boro had beaten St. John Vianney 8-0 to start the tournament. In the quarterfinals they beat Toms River North 8-0. In the semifinals they faced the third seed from Southern Regional and beat them 5-0.

Shore Regional will now enter the NJSIAA State playoffs as the top seed in the South Jersey, Group 1 tournament. They will host 16th seed Collingswood on November 4, with a 6:00 p.m. start.

Point Boro received the top seed in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 tournament. They will host 16th seed Monmouth Regional on November 3, with a 3:45 start.

Additional photos will be posted at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports