Donlon and Peterpaul Declare Victory

In one of the most competitive races in New Jersey this cycle, Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. have declared victory and won re-election to the New Jersey State Assembly in Legislative District 11.

With vote-by-mail, early vote, and election day returns 95% in, Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. have won re-election to their second term as Assemblywomen, receiving over 45,538 votes and 45,236 votes respectively, winning comfortably over their opponents. The win reaffirms voters’ trust in their proven record of delivering bipartisan, results-oriented leadership focused on making New Jersey more affordable and responsive to the needs of working families.

Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon stated, “I am honored to have once again been elected by the people of Monmouth County and given the opportunity to continue representing their values in the State Assembly. As a physician and a mom, I understand the pressures people are feeling from rising healthcare costs to high property taxes. I have always believed that we can find common ground, regardless of party, when we focus on practical solutions that make life more affordable and communities stronger. I want to thank my husband, Ron, for being my biggest supporter, and my daughters, Amalia and Vera, for inspiring me to serve. Thank you to the voters of Monmouth County for placing their trust in us once again. We are ready to get back to work and continue fighting for the people of Monmouth County.”

“I am humbled and grateful for the trust voters have placed in us once again,” Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. added. “Our campaign was built on listening to people, finding common-sense solutions, and proving that bipartisanship still works. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, from improving public safety and supporting first responders, to delivering historic property tax relief. I want to thank my wife, Robin, for her love and strength through this journey, and every volunteer who helped us build this incredible campaign. Thank you to the voters – together, we will keep working to make New Jersey more affordable and our communities even stronger.”

Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul campaigned on a platform of affordability, bipartisanship, and effective governance, focusing on lowering property taxes, reducing healthcare costs, supporting small businesses, and strengthening public safety. Their re-election signals voters’ confidence in their ability to deliver bipartisan solutions and maintain steady, results-focused representation for the people of the 11th District.

Assemblywomen Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., first elected in 2023, represent Legislative District 11, which encompasses 19 towns in Monmouth County: Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls. They were elected in 2023 with a six-point margin of victory over their incumbent Republican opponents.

Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health Committee and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee. Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., a practicing attorney, serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture Committee, Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee, and the Aging & Human Services Committee.