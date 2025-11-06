William Cullen Bryant (November 3, 1794 – June 12, 1878

Nature’s contemplative voice in American verse.

Robert Goodman

William Cullen Bryant stands as one of the formative figures in American Romantic poetry, known for his deep reverence for nature and his influential role as a journalist and editor. Born in Cummington, Massachusetts, Bryant began writing poetry as a young boy, publishing “The Embargo” at just fourteen. He rose to fame with works like “Thanatopsis,” a meditation on death and nature that established him as a leading voice of American letters.ebsco+2​Bryant’s writing reflects the spirit of a new nation—balancing neoclassical formality with Romantic sensitivity. His poetry is celebrated for its simplicity, emotional resonance, and vivid natural imagery. As a member of the Fireside Poets, Bryant helped introduce themes of the American landscape, spirituality, and mortality into popular verse, encouraging readers to seek meaning in the cycles of nature. Among his notable works are “To a Waterfowl,” “The Death of Lincoln,” “A Forest Hymn,” and “The Prairies.”poets+2​

Beyond poetry, Bryant profoundly impacted American public life as the editor of the New York Evening Post for fifty years. He championed free speech, social reform, and liberal ideals, using his platform to shape civic debate and advocate for abolition and democracy. His career reflects the fusion of literary artistry with public conscience—a rare blend that brought gravitas to American journalism.poetseers+2​

The following poem, “November,” displays Bryant’s signature affection for seasonal transition and bittersweet reflection:

“Yet one smile more, departing, distant sun! One mellow smile through the soft vapoury air, Ere, o’er the frozen earth, the loud winds ran, Or snows are sifted o’er the meadows bare. One smile on the brown hills and naked trees, And the dark rocks whose summer wreaths are cast, And the blue Gentian flower, that, in the breeze, Nods lonely, of her beauteous race the last. Yet a few sunny days, in which the bee Shall murmur by the hedge that skim the way, The cricket chirp upon the russet lea, And man delight to linger in thy ray. Yet one rich smile, and we will try to bear The piercing winter frost, and winds, and darkened air.” - William Cullen Bryant, ‘November’

Bryant’s “November” reveals his hallmark style: precise, evocative imagery, and a contemplative tone that wrestles gently with nature’s endings. The poem’s melancholic gratitude for fleeting warmth mirrors Bryant’s thematic devotion to both change and endurance, where the landscape is a metaphor for emotional depth and seasonal perseverance.eliteskills+2​

Bryant’s legacy endures as a poet and editor whose art bridged nature and nation, blending meditative beauty with civic vision. His work still inspires reflection on life, death, and the ever-changing American landscape.

The Poetical Works of William Cullen Bryant (https://tinyurl.com/PWofWCB)

