WhyHunger Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Hungethon Benefit Docu-Concert

Ft. Sameer Gadhia & Eric Cannata of Young The Giant, Yola, Amy Helm, The Smithereens, members of Little Steven’s Disciples of Soul and The E Street Band and more will join global nonprofit WhyHunger for their Hungerthon Benefit Docu-Concert, celebrating their 50th Anniversary at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ on December 14.

Music-directed by Marc Ribler, the night also includes a special performance of Harry Chapin’s classic “Cat’s in the Cradle” and film footage from Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something and Harry Chapin – Cat’s In the Cradle: The Song that Changed Our Lives.

Tickets here and 100% of proceeds support WhyHunger and local food efforts. Earlier that day, WhyHunger will host an Artist Summit on hunger and poverty at the Transparent Clinch Gallery, moderated by Rick Korn.

Over the last three years, WhyHunger has connected more than 3.5 million people to nutritious local food and invested $6.8 million globally to support sustainable agriculture and effective solutions to hunger.