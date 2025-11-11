Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul Thank Legislative District 11 Residents for Their Support in the Election

Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, D-Monmouth, issued statements thanking Legislative District 11 residents for their support in the election. “We are grateful for the strong support of voters in our re-election bid to continue serving our constituents and fighting to make Monmouth County and New Jersey more affordable, fairer, and more equitable for all residents,” Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul said in a joint statement after being reelected Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 by a 10 percentage point margin. “We also want to thank all of the residents who volunteered their time to help us bring our message to their neighbors and get out the vote in Legislative District 11. We also want to thank our opponents, Andrew Wardell, Jessica Ford, and Felicia Simmons, for putting themselves out there and running a fair campaign.”

First elected in 2023, the Assemblywomen had a full and successful freshman term as primary sponsors on 16 bills signed into law and co-sponsors of 60 other bills that have become law.

The District 11 legislators plan to continue to work in a bipartisan fashion as they focus on their priorities of affordability, healthcare access for everyone, and school funding and property tax reform, and accountability.

“We will be working with our committees and with all of our colleagues in the legislature to move our priority bills into law during the rest of this session,” said Assemblywoman Peterpaul, an attorney, former municipal court judge in Long Branch and Asbury Park, and former assistant Essex County prosecutor in major crimes. A fierce human rights advocate, she is the former Chair of the Garden State Equality Action Fund and the first openly gay woman to be elected to the State Assembly.

Assemblywoman Peterpaul played a critical role in creating and promoting anti-bullying legislation. Assemblywoman Peterpaul serves on the Assembly Aging & Human Services and the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance, Commerce, Economic Development, and Agriculture Committees. She and her wife, Robbin Kampf, live in Long Branch.

“We have always listened to our constituents, and their needs will continue to drive our legislative agenda,” said Assemblywoman Donlon, a former Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township, where she resides with her husband, Ronnie Fernicola, and daughters, Amalia and Vera. The first female physician in the legislature, Assemblywoman Donlon is a board-certified practicing physician, specializing in caring for patients with injuries and disabilities. She holds a Masters in Public Health with a focus on Health Policy from Yale University as well as a Medical Degree from the University of Rochester.

Known for appearing at events in hospital scrubs so she can return quickly to her patients, Dr. Donlon is passionate about improving the quality of life for her patients and advocating for their needs. An avid surfer and environmentalist, she serves on the Assembly Health and the Gaming, Tourism & the Arts Committees.

“I am very proud of Margie and Luanne and the outstanding job they have done during their first term in the State Assembly,” said Senator Vin Gopal, their Legislative District 11 partner. “They are tireless legislators and advocates for the residents of our district. It is an honor to serve with them and I look forward to all the things we will accomplish together for our constituents.” First elected in 2023, Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul represent the residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls.