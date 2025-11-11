Long Branch is using a new notification platform, Everbridge

Blue Devils going back to the sectional finalsNovember 11, 2025
Long Branch Alert:
The City of Long Branch will now use Everbridge as the community’s official notification system, to help keep the Long Branch community safe, informed, and prepared during emergencies. Everbridge is a trusted and easy-to-use platform designed to keep residents informed about what’s happening in our area.
For those of you receiving phone calls on the new alert system asking for your information it is totally legit.
“We used to use a system that worked very well,” said Business Administrator Charlie Shirley. “But then it was bought by someone and didn’t work as well as it used to, so we went to Everbridge and it seems to be working much better.”
Stay informed, stay prepared, and stay connected by signing up for Everbridge today! Registration is free, quick, and only takes a few minutes. Simply visit longbranch.org/alerts, enter your contact information, and customize your alert preferences to suit your needs.
Once registered, you will receive real-time alerts and important updates directly to your phone, email, or landline. You’ll be among the first to know about local happenings, community event updates, weather concerns, public safety updates, and community initiatives.
Notifications can include:
emergency alerts
severe weather warnings
traffic disruptions
road closures
public safety advisories
details about upcoming community events.
Please visit longbranch.org/alerts and sign up today.
