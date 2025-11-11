Pallone Honors Vietnam Veteran from Highlands with Long-Overdue Service Medals Ahead of Veterans Day

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today presented long-overdue military service medals to Highlands resident and U.S. Army Air Force veteran William “Bill” Tikiob Ward during a ceremony at Harold Daley VFW Post 1333 in Neptune. The event, held in honor of Veterans Day, recognized Ward’s dedicated service to the nation and celebrated the arrival of decorations he earned more than five decades ago but never received.

“Every veteran deserves to receive full recognition for their service,” said Pallone. “Mr. Ward served his country with honor, and I’m proud that our office was able to help him finally obtain these medals. His story is a reminder of the deep gratitude we owe to all who have worn our nation’s uniform.”

Ward, a lifelong New Jersey resident, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1969 and served on active duty from 1970 to 1974, rising to the rank of sergeant. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, before being assigned to the 354th Supply Squadron under the Tactical Air Command at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base in South Carolina. As a fuels specialist, Ward was responsible for managing and supplying critical aircraft refueling operations that kept the Tactical Air Command’s training and combat-ready aircraft in the air.

By 1972, his unit supported A-7D Corsair II fighter-bombers and F-4 Phantom II aircraft being readied for deployment to Southeast Asia. With only four days’ notice, Ward’s squadron was deployed within the Vietnam Theater of Operations, where he worked to maintain fueling and logistics support under difficult conditions.

For his service, Ward earned multiple commendations, including the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster and V Device for Valor, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Leaf, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. These awards recognize both individual valor and exceptional performance by his unit in support of U.S. operations during the Vietnam War.

Despite his distinguished record, Ward never received many of these medals due to administrative delays. After reaching out to Congressman Pallone’s district office, constituent services staff worked with the Air Force Personnel Center and the National Personnel Records Center to locate and verify the documentation needed to correct Ward’s military file. Their inquiry prompted the Air Force to issue his long-overdue honors after more than 50 years.

“I’m overjoyed to see this issue finally brought to fruition,” Ward wrote in a letter of gratitude to Congressman Pallone’s office. “I can now raise my head proudly along with my fellow veterans who honorably served our country in defending its foreign allies at a time when it was extremely unpopular to wear a military uniform. I want to thank Congressman Pallone and all the folks in his office for their unwavering support of veterans like myself.”

The ceremony drew family, friends, and members of the Neptune veterans’ community who gathered to celebrate Ward’s service and the long-delayed recognition of his courage and commitment.