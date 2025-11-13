Shore Regional Honors Veterans with Annual Walk and Celebration

At Shore Regional High School District, honoring our veterans is a cherished tradition rooted in the values of honor, respect, and gratitude. Every November, the school community comes together to show deep appreciation for the courageous individuals who have served in our nation’s armed forces. This year’s Veterans Day celebration was no exception, as students and staff united to create an event that powerfully conveyed Shore Regional’s enduring gratitude.

On Wednesday, November 5, the halls of Shore Regional High School were transformed into a scene of patriotic pride for the annual Veterans Walk. Students in the Foods class, alongside the school’s dining service provider Sodexo, prepared breakfast and lunch to warmly welcome more than 30 veterans from various branches, including relatives of current students, staff members, alumni, and even a faculty member.

As veterans walked proudly through Shore’s halls, dressed in attire representing their service, they were greeted with applause, cheers, and heartfelt gratitude from students and staff. The atmosphere was filled with emotion, highlighting the strong connection between Shore’s students, faculty, and the veterans. Assistant Principal Peter Bruccoleri shared, “Eleven years ago, we started this tradition. Instead of having the day off, we decided to bring the veterans here to our school so our students can actually meet them and learn about their experiences. It has had a lasting impression on all of us here at Shore and the friendships developed over the years have been truly remarkable.”

The celebration continued with 5 distinct Q&A sessions, where veterans shared personal stories and answered students’ questions. This interactive dialogue offered students a deeper understanding of the challenges, pride, and dedication that define military service. David Drummond, Airforce pilot remarked “This day is important to remember the sacrifices made for this great country by veterans, and to ensure the freedoms that we have today. Hopefully, the impact on students will show them that freedom is not free, that there is a cost to it– and the cost is borne by the citizens, and that is not taken for granted.”

Adding to the day’s significance, Vietnam veterans generously shared memorabilia from their time in service, including photos, medals, and uniforms, providing students with tangible insights into the veterans’ incredible journeys and sacrifices.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa English remarked, “Our Veterans Day celebration at Shore Regional is more than a tribute, it’s a living history lesson for our students. It brings them face-to-face with the courage, resilience, and sacrifice that define our nation’s heroes. This event underscores the deep appreciation of our entire community for those who have served and reminds us all of the profound impact their service has on our freedoms.”

Shore Regional’s Veterans Day celebration continues to be a meaningful tradition that brings generations together, connecting students with history, service, and the enduring spirit of gratitude.