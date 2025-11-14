Four Spartans will continue their legacy in college

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Kelly Weldon, Superintendent of Schools for the Township of Ocean, is known for asking students what their “Spartan legacy” will be. Four scholar athletes have answered that question this week as they have signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

Caroline Bariscillo, field hockey

Bariscillo has been playing varsity field hockey for Ocean Township High School for all four years of her Spartan career. She is a forward/midfielder, who ended her high school career with 69 goals, 19 assists for a total of 157 points. Twice this season she scored five goals in a single game; September 29 in the 9-0 win over Brick Township and November 3, in the 10-0 win over Glassboro.

“I wear number six, because my mom wore that number and she was a great field hockey player, and I’m hoping to follow in her footsteps,” said Bariscillo. Before every game, Bariscillo eats a banana as part of her pre-game ritual. “If I don’t have a banana, I feel off and wouldn’t play the same as when I have one.”

During her four years as a Spartan, her favorite memory occurred during her first and last seasons. “We won our Shore Conference Divisional title,” said Bariscillo. Her least favorite memory was on November 11, 2025 when the Spartans hosted and lost 6-0 to Allentown in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinals.

She stated that two of her greatest accomplishments as a field hockey player was scoring 37 goals this season surpassing the 21 from her junior year. She also said that being able to commit to playing field hockey in college was a tremendous achievement.

Next season she will be wearing the Diplomats blue and light blue of Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania. “I picked F&M because of the academic opportunities and the amazing field hockey community. I love the coach and the girls on the team, and the campus was perfect for me,” added Bariscillo. The Diplomats finished 15-4 this season. She is unsure what number she will be assigned or what position she will be playing.

In five years, she hopes to be a graduate from F&M and pursuing her career goals. Her course of study will be nursing and medical.

Fun Bariscillo facts: Her favorite colors are blue or black. She loves to eat penne vodka, steak and ice cream. Gossip Girls is her favorite TV show while the Hangover is the move she likes. And as for the songs she likes the most; “Right Above It” by Lil Wayne.

Mickey McGovern, lacrosse

Lacrosse is the sport that Mickey McGovern will be playing in college next year. He has been playing varsity lacrosse and basketball since he was a sophomore at Ocean. He has also been a member of the varsity football team since he was a freshman.

“I wear number two in high school, because many good lacrosse players before at Ocean wore it as well,” said McGovern. However, before high school he wore number 14. “It was a family number, but when I got here number 14 was already taken, so I took number 2 and never changed back.”

He is not superstitious, but sometimes likes to take a ride by beach, but it is more random than every game occurrence. “I like to listen to hype music during the school day, but the day before and of a game, I listen to much more calm music,” McGovern said. As he is getting ready for the game, he listens to a voice note from a coach.

When asked about his favorite memory, it had nothing to do with playing the game. “It was when we toilet papered the girls’ team’s houses and they would do the same to us because it was always fun,” McGovern said. It seems to have become a Spartan tradition since his freshman year. His least favorite memory, was when they lost the division title in overtime.

McGovern has played traveling lacrosse since he was in sixth grade. He was part of Team 91 and played for both the New Jersey State Team and National Team. Next season he will be wearing the red, white and blue of University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan. He will go from a Spartan to that of Tommy Titan in Division 1 lacrosse.

“I loved the feel of the campus and the coaching staff has been very productive in making the program more successful since taking over,” added McGovern. He also said that the players were very welcoming when he visited. “Currently, I’m not sure what my major will be, but I will be going into their business school with the possibility of entering their five-year master’s program. I am leaning towards finance.”

University of Detroit Mercy recruited McGovern for defense. He hopes that he can wear number 2 if not maybe the family number 14 will be available.

Maddie Kirchner, lacrosse

Upon graduation this year, Maddie Kirchner will have earned eight varsity letters. Four in field hockey and four in lacrosse. “In field hockey, I play right forward. In lacrosse, I am at midfield and take the draw,” said Kirchner.

She is not superstitious, and she wears number two in both sports. She does have a pre-game ritual, where she listens to Drake and always eats an uncrustable before each game.

On the lacrosse field, Kirchner is a scoring machine. Her favorite memory as a Spartan was during her junior season. “I was the leading goal scorer in the state of New Jersey with 125 goals in just that season,” said Kirchner. Going into this season, she has 273 goals, 62 assists for 335 points, 132 ground balls and won 203 draws. Since her freshman year, she has been recognized on the First Team All Division.

Like many elite athletes, they play their desired sport all year round. When not playing for the Spartans, Kirchner is a member of a travel squad called Jersey Shore Select.

Kirchner will be playing lacrosse at one off the top 25 teams in the nation. “I will be attending Drexel University. I selected this school because of the amazing coaches, great academics and I loved being in Philly. Drexel has so many great opportunities for me both academically and athletically,” Kirchner said. She will be wearing the blue and yellow for Mario the Magnificent, the Drexel mascot.

Exercise science is what Kirchner will be studying while at Drexel University. She does not know what number she will be wearing, number two is currently worn by a freshman and 14 is assigned to a sophomore. “In five years I see myself graduating from college and getting into physical therapy,” said Kirchner.

Fun Kirchner facts; favorite color is blue, penne vodka and Caesar salad is the food of choice, Gossip Girl is the TV show she likes and Elf is her favorite movie. She has a wide selection of music, but listens to Drake and country artists.

Julia Wagner, lacrosse

For the past four years Julia Wagner has been a part of the Spartan varsity lacrosse team. She plays attack for Ocean and over the past three years has scored 42 goals, had 17 assists for 59 points. She has also picked up 77 ground balls and won 30 draws.

She wears number 23 for Ocean. “I picked that number because Michael Jordan and Lebron James both wore/wear it,” said Wagner. She is not superstitious, but she likes to wear her hair in the same style for every game. “I wear the same bun. And before games I like to listen to rap, like Gunna and Drake because they get me hyped. I also eat Goldfish or fruit snacks before games.”

As a Spartan her favorite memory was beating Lacey last year. “It was an awesome game and a huge win for us as we lost to them in the previous season. The energy and overall love of the game was so intense and it was the best feeling,” said Wagner.

One of the attributes of an elite athlete is the support they give other teammates. Wagner stated that she loves when a fellow Spartan achieves a career milestone, and they get to celebrate it. “I am always so proud of the girls on this team and how hardworking they are,” added Wagner.

Next year, she will be wearing the navy blue, light blue and white with gold accents of Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. Wagner will be a part of the Hawks, a Division 1 program. She will be studying communications and media studies. “Most likely I will be playing an attacker and face off and unsure what number I will be assigned,” said Wagner.

In five years she hopes to be finishing her education and starting her first job and settling into the adult world. “I also want to keep lacrosse in my life after college, maybe coaching,” Wagner said.

Fun Wagner facts; pink is her favorite color; steak is the preferred food, Gossip Girl is the TV show, Interstellar is her favorite movie and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival is the song.