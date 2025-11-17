County Commissioners announce concrete from old Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge is prepared to ship to designated spot off Sandy Hook

Concrete will be used to construct a fishing reef

SEA BRIGHT – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that concrete from the old Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge is prepared to ship to a designated spot off Sandy Hook, where it will be used to construct a fishing reef.

“While work will continue to fully remove the old Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge until spring 2026, the concrete being used to construct a fishing reef off Sandy Hook, as approved by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, is ready to go,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Creating a fishing reef from the former bridge demonstrates the County’s commitment to sustainability and to using every resource responsibly.”

This process will involve using barges to transport materials around Sandy Hook to the designated reef site.

“Fishing reefs like the one to be constructed offer numerous ecological benefits such as creating habitat for marine life, providing protection for juvenile fish and offering recreational opportunities for anglers and reef divers,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “My fellow Commissioners and I are proud to see the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge project contribute to both our infrastructure and our environment by transforming the old bridge into a resource that supports our coastal ecosystem.”

The demolition work is being done by Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc. of Pilesgrove, NJ.

